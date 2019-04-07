Quakers Blank Roanoke for Fifth Straight Men's Tennis Win

Kai Glass '20 (Laszlo Van Straelen '21 photo)
Kai Glass '20 (Laszlo Van Straelen '21 photo)
Apr 07, 2019

SALEM, Va. – Guilford College's men's tennis team captured its fifth-straight win Sunday with a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) decision at Roanoke College.

The Quakers (8-4, 7-2 ODAC) claimed all nine matches in straight sets to drop Roanoke to 6-9 (4-4 ODAC).

Guilford started the contest by winning all three doubles matches. Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory made quick work of Roanoke's Jack Fishwick and Grayson White, 8-0, in the first-doubles contest. Tim Thompson and Kai Glass won the third-doubles match, 8-2, over the Maroons' Thomas Hodges and Michael Morrell. The closest doubles match was at the second flight where Guilford's Jay Montague and Joe Horne claimed an 8-5 triumph over Roanoke's Jack Doriss and Alston Martin.

The Quakers also won all six singles matches. Robb handled White, 6-3, 6-0, at first singles. Guilford's Gregory stopped Fishwick at second singles, 6-1, 6-2. The closest singles match was at fifth singles where Tim Thompson took out the Maroons' Alston Martin, 6-4, 6-1.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit league-rival Emory & Henry College Saturday (4/13) at 2:00 p.m.

