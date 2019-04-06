Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's Joe Horne won the decisive match for the second time this week in the Quakers' 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over visiting Bridgewater College Saturday. Horne, who also notched the winning point in Monday's 5-4 win over Randolph-Macon College, defeated Bridgewater's Freddie Roberts, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 to clinch the Quakers' fourth win in a row.

Guilford (7-4, 6-2 ODAC) came from behind to earn Saturday's league win. The Eagles (5-7, 3-2 ODAC) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Canon Secord and Matthew Gordon defeated the Quakers' Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb, 8-4, at first doubles. Teammates Nicholas Kiser and Robert Williard downed Guilford's Kai Glass and Tim Thompson by the same score at third doubles.

The Quakers' Gregory, Jay Montague, and Glass yielded just three games in winning the second, fourth and sixth-singles matches in straight sets, respectively.

Kiser pulled out a 7-5 7-6 (10-8) decision over Thompson at fifth singles, which set up the decisive contest at third singles.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit Roanoke College Sunday (4/7) at 2:00 p.m.