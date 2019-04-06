Horne's Heroics Lift Guilford Past Bridgewater in ODAC Men's Tennis

Joe Horne '20 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Bridgewater (Va.)
4
Guilford
5

Doubles

Canon Secord / Matthew Gordon (BCMT)
def. Elijah Gregory / Mason Robb (GC)
8-4
Jay Montague / Joe Horne (GC)
def. Sonet Gandhi / Freddie Roberts (BCMT)
8-3
Nicholas Kiser / Robert Williard (BCMT)
def. Logan Glass / Tim Thompson (GC)
8-4

Singles

Canon Secord (BCMT)
def. Mason Robb (GC)
FINAL - DEFAULT
Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Matthew Gordon (BCMT)
6-1, 6-0
Joe Horne (GC)
def. Freddie Roberts (BCMT)
6-2, 4-6, 6-0
Jay Montague (GC)
def. Sonet Gandhi (BCMT)
6-0, 6-0
Nicholas Kiser (BCMT)
def. Tim Thompson (GC)
7-5, 7-6 (10-8)
Logan Glass (GC)
def. Robert Williard (BCMT)
6-2, 6-0
full stats
Apr 06, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's Joe Horne won the decisive match for the second time this week in the Quakers' 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) win over visiting Bridgewater College Saturday. Horne, who also notched the winning point in Monday's 5-4 win over Randolph-Macon College, defeated Bridgewater's Freddie Roberts, 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 to clinch the Quakers' fourth win in a row.

Guilford (7-4, 6-2 ODAC) came from behind to earn Saturday's league win. The Eagles (5-7, 3-2 ODAC) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Canon Secord and Matthew Gordon defeated the Quakers' Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb, 8-4, at first doubles. Teammates Nicholas Kiser and Robert Williard downed Guilford's Kai Glass and Tim Thompson by the same score at third doubles.

The Quakers' Gregory, Jay Montague, and Glass yielded just three games in winning the second, fourth and sixth-singles matches in straight sets, respectively.

Kiser pulled out a 7-5 7-6 (10-8) decision over Thompson at fifth singles, which set up the decisive contest at third singles.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit Roanoke College Sunday (4/7) at 2:00 p.m.

