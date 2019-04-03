Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team claimed all six singles matches in Wednesday's 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over the visiting University of Lynchburg.

The Quakers improves to 6-4 (5-2 ODAC) with their third-straight victory. The Hornets fall to 6-7 (3-4 ODAC).

The Quakers opened by winning two of three doubles points. Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb blanked the Hornets' Vincent Oliver and Bryce Barber, 8-0, in the first-doubles flight. The second- and third-doubles matches both went down to the wire. Guilford's Jay Montague and Joe Horne scored an 8-6 win over Lynchburg's Daniel Christian and Colin Mullins. The Hornets' Brad Carson and Nick Savino pulled out an 8-6 triumph over Guilford's Kai Glass and Tim Thompson, which accounted for Lynchburg's point.

While a couple of matches were fairly close, the Quakers dominated in singles play with straight-set wins in all but one match. Thompson defeated Oliver at fifth singles, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Montague made quick work of Savino at fourth singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Bridgewater College Saturday (4/6) in a 1:00 p.m. match on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.