Guilford Men's Tennis Team Tops Visiting Lynchburg for Critical ODAC Win

Tim Thompson '21 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Lynchburg
1
Guilford
8

Doubles

Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Vincent Oliver / Bryce Barber (LYNM)
8-0
Jay Montague / Joe Horne (GC)
def. Daniel Christian / Colton Mullins (LYNM)
8-6
Brad Carson / Nick Savino (LYNM)
def. Tim Thompson / Logan Glass (GC)
8-6

Singles

Mason Robb (GC)
def. Bryce Barber (LYNM)
6-2, 6-2
Elijah Gregory (GC)
def. Colton Mullins (LYNM)
6-2, 6-1
Joe Horne (GC)
def. Daniel Christian (LYNM)
6-4, 6-2
Jay Montague (GC)
def. Nick Savino (LYNM)
6-0, 6-0
Tim Thompson (GC)
def. Vincent Oliver (LYNM)
6-3, 3-6, 7-5
Logan Glass (GC)
def. Brad Carson (LYNM)
6-1, 6-4
full stats
Apr 03, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team claimed all six singles matches in Wednesday's 8-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory over the visiting University of Lynchburg.

The Quakers improves to 6-4 (5-2 ODAC) with their third-straight victory. The Hornets fall to 6-7 (3-4 ODAC).

The Quakers opened by winning two of three doubles points. Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb blanked the Hornets' Vincent Oliver and Bryce Barber, 8-0, in the first-doubles flight. The second- and third-doubles matches both went down to the wire. Guilford's Jay Montague and Joe Horne scored an 8-6 win over Lynchburg's Daniel Christian and Colin Mullins. The Hornets' Brad Carson and Nick Savino pulled out an 8-6 triumph over Guilford's Kai Glass and Tim Thompson, which accounted for Lynchburg's point.

While a couple of matches were fairly close, the Quakers dominated in singles play with straight-set wins in all but one match. Thompson defeated Oliver at fifth singles, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Montague made quick work of Savino at fourth singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Bridgewater College Saturday (4/6) in a 1:00 p.m. match on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.

