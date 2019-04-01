Guilford Edges Randolph-Macon, 5-4, For Key ODAC Men's Tennis Win

GREENSBORO, N.C. –Joe Horne rallied for a three-set win at third singles to clinch Guilford College's 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tennis win over visiting Randolph-Macon College Monday.

The Quakers improved to 5-4 with the win, 4-2 in the ODAC. Randolph-Macon is 2-2 (2-2 ODAC).

Guilford's Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory helped the hosts to an early 2-1 lead thanks to an 8-5 victory over Grant Sarver and Ryan Aud in the first-doubles match. Horne and Jay Montague collected the Quakers' first point with an 8-1 triumph over Jacob Haines and Shane Berry in the second-doubles match. Alex Hein and Erik Moulton got the Yellow Jackets on the scoreboard with an 8-2 third-doubles win over Tim Thompson and Kai Glass.

Gregory and Montague gave Guilford four points with straight-set wins at second and fourth singles, respectively, before Randolph-Macon rallied. Sarver outscored Robb, 6-4, 6-3, in an entertaining singles contest and Aud pulled out a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win over Thompson at fifth singles that made it a one-point match with two to play. When Moulton dispatched of Glass in the sixth-singles contest, 6-1, 6-2, all attention turned to the far court where Horne and Hein were locked in a tight match.

Hein pulled out a 7-5 win in the first set, but Horne answered with a 6-1 triumph in the second. With both students wearing down from the lengthy match, Horne used a strong serve and aggressive groundstrokes to take the third set, 6-0, and clinch the win.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers are back in action Wednesday (4/3) versus the University of Lynchburg in a 2:00 p.m. home match.