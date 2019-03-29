Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford

Kai Glass '20 (Photo by Shannon Petsch '19)
Kai Glass '20 (Photo by Shannon Petsch '19)
Southern Virginia
7
Guilford
2

Doubles

Daniel Blonquist / Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M)
def. Mason Robb / Elijah Gregory (GC)
8-6
Will Stoddard / Ben Spencer (SVU-M)
def. Jay Montague / Joe Horne (GC)
8-2
Andrew Blonquist / Zachary Bowers (SVU-M)
def. Tim Thompson / Logan Glass (GC)
8-2

Singles

Mason Robb (GC)
def. Paul Monsen (SVU-M)
6-3, 6-1
Kukutla Motlojoa (SVU-M)
def. Elijah Gregory (GC)
6-3, 6-2
Daniel Blonquist (SVU-M)
def. Joe Horne (GC)
7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
Ben Spencer (SVU-M)
def. Jay Montague (GC)
6-4, 6-0
Andrew Blonquist (SVU-M)
def. Tim Thompson (GC)
6-0, 6-1
Logan Glass (GC)
def. Will Stoddard (SVU-M)
6-3, 6-3
full stats
Mar 29, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Visiting Southern Virginia University claimed a 7-2 nonconference men's tennis win at Guilford College Friday afternoon.

The Knights improved to 8-1 with the win. Guilford falls to 3-4 with its third loss in four matches.

Southern Virginia won all three doubles points, including an 8-6 decision at the first-doubles flight where Daniel Blonquist and Kukutla Motlojoa downed the Quakers' Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory. The Knights cruised to 8-2 wins in the other two flights.

Southern Virginia won four of six singles matches in straight sets. Motlojoa earned his second win of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Guilford's Gregory at second singles. Blonquist captured his second win in the closest singles contest of the day, a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Joe Horne.

Guilford's Robb won the first singles match, 6-3, 6-1 over Paul Monsen. The Quakers' Kai Glass claimed the sixth-singles contest, 6-3, 6-3.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Randolph-Macon College Monday (4/1) at 2:00 p.m.

Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 29, 2019 Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
March 23, 2019 Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford
Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
March 17, 2019 Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace
Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
March 16, 2019 Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory
Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
March 13, 2019 Guilford Dominates Shenandoah, 9-0, in ODAC Men's Tennis
Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
March 9, 2019 Men's Tennis Blanks Ferrum For First Dual Match Win
Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
March 6, 2019 Guilford Drops Men's Tennis Season Opener to Washington and Lee, 8-1
Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
February 7, 2019 Guilford Tennis Teams Ranked in ODAC Preseason Polls
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll