Southern Virginia Takes 7-2 Men's Tennis Win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Visiting Southern Virginia University claimed a 7-2 nonconference men's tennis win at Guilford College Friday afternoon.

The Knights improved to 8-1 with the win. Guilford falls to 3-4 with its third loss in four matches.

Southern Virginia won all three doubles points, including an 8-6 decision at the first-doubles flight where Daniel Blonquist and Kukutla Motlojoa downed the Quakers' Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory. The Knights cruised to 8-2 wins in the other two flights.

Southern Virginia won four of six singles matches in straight sets. Motlojoa earned his second win of the day with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Guilford's Gregory at second singles. Blonquist captured his second win in the closest singles contest of the day, a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) triumph over Joe Horne.

Guilford's Robb won the first singles match, 6-3, 6-1 over Paul Monsen. The Quakers' Kai Glass claimed the sixth-singles contest, 6-3, 6-3.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Randolph-Macon College Monday (4/1) at 2:00 p.m.