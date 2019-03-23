Virginia Wesleyan Rallies for ODAC Men's Tennis Win at Guilford

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anthony Wilson's sixth-singles victory over Kai Glass clinched visiting Virginia Wesleyan University's 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) tennis win at Guilford College Saturday.

The win gives the Marlins a 7-6 overall record, 2-0 in the ODAC. Guilford slips to 3-3 (2-2 ODAC).

The Quakers claimed a 2-1 lead after doubles play thanks to Joe Horne and Jay Montague's 8-7 (7-5) win over the Marlins' Paul Gladstone and Michael Portera in the second flight. Guilford's Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory dispatched of Virginia Wesleyan's Nick Gunther and Mitchel Perry in first doubles, 8-1. Wilson and Timothy Tep won the third-doubles bout over Guilford's Glass and Tim Thompson, 6-2.

Virginia Wesleyan won four of six singles contests, including Wilson's clinching 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Glass. The Marlins' Perry defeated Guilford's Tim Thompson at fifth singles by the same score.

Guilford's Robb downed Gladstone at first singles, 6-0, 6-3. The Quakers' Horne stopped Tep, 6-1, 6-2.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host Southern Virginia University Friday (3/29) at 2:00 p.m.