Guilford Gets 8-1 Men's Tennis Win Over William Peace

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College's men's tennis team earned an 8-1 victory over visiting William Peace University Sunday. The Quakers (3-2) won all three doubles matches and took five-of-six singles contests in straight sets. The Pacers slipped to 0-5.

Kai Glass did not give up a game in his two wins for Guilford. He teamed with Tim Thompson for an 8-0 third-doubles victory over William's Peace's Sydney Brown and Tomasso Villa. At sixth singles, Glass had one of the Quakers' three double-bagel singles results with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Villa. Joe Horne (3rd singles) and Jay Montague (4th singles) also won straight-set singles decisions without yielding a game.

Guilford's Elijah Gregory and Mason Robb bested William Peace's Dylan Betancourt and Andrew Anderson, 8-2, at first doubles. Gregory topped Joe Stephens in the second singles match, 6-1, 6-1.

Betancourt defeated Guilford's Robb in first singles, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to account for the Pacers' point.

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers visit Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (3/23) at 2:30 p.m.