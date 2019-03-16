Visiting Pfeiffer Edges Guilford for Men's Tennis Victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Pfeiffer University claimed a 6-3 men's tennis win at Guilford College Saturday. The Falcons evened their record at 3-3. Guilford falls to 2-3.

Pfeiffer won twice in doubles for an early 2-1 advantage. Brandon Marchant and Ethan Elliott pulled out an 8-6 win over Guilford's Joe Horne and Jay Montague to score the Falcons' decisive-doubles point.

Pfeiffer won two three-set singles contests to clinch the 6-3 victory. Tom Hubble rallied over Guilford's Mason Robb, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2, at first singles. In second singles, Raul Ruiz dropped the first set to Elijah Gregory, 6-4, but came back with narrow 7-6 (7-2) wins in the next two sets. Elliott and Alex Taylor won in straight sets for Pfeiffer at fifth and sixth singles, respectively.

Guilford's points came from Tim Thompson and Kai Glass' third-doubles win and straight-set singles triumphs by Joe Horne (3 singles) and Jay Montague (4 singles).

Coach Dave McCain's Quakers host William Peace University Sunday (3/17) at 11:30 a.m.