Late Goals Lift Eastern Mennonite Over Men's Soccer, 3-1

Zach Van Kampen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Zach Van Kampen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 11:09 - Emmanuel Boamah (East. Mennonite)
2nd - 59:02 - Abdoulaye Camara (Guilford)
2nd - 84:07 - Troy Davis (East. Mennonite)
2nd - 89:47 - Caleb Oakes (East. Mennonite)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Abdoulaye Camara - 1
A: Giovanni Santibanez - 1
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 3
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 11
East. Mennonite
G: 3 Players (#6, #7, #22 - 1)
A: 3 Players (#7, #10, #17 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#7, #22 - 6)
Sv: Emmanuel Kampanga - 2

Team Stats

Guilford
East. Mennonite

Shots (on goal)

7 (3)
29 (14)

Saves

11
2

Fouls

3
11

Corner Kicks

1
11

Offsides

4
1
full stats
Oct 20, 2018

HARRISONBURG Va. -- Troy Davis scored one goal and dished one assist as Eastern Mennonite defeated Guilford College, 3-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on Saturday night. 

The Royals improved to 9-7-1 and 6-3 in conference play. The Quakers fell to 5-10 and 1-8 in ODAC action.

EMU's Emmanuel Boamah scored the match's first goal in the 12th minute. Davis earned an assist on the play. The game remained 1-0 at halftime.
 
Guilford tied the scored at the 59:02 mark after Abdoulaye Camara tallied off an assist from Giovanni Santibanez.

Eastern Mennonite, however, countered with the two goals in the final six minutes to secure the win.
 
In the 85th minute, Davis scored and was assisted by Dominic Powers. With just 13 seconds left, Caleb Oakes netted an insurance goal for the home team. Dave Drafton earned the assist on the games final goal.
 
Zach Van Kampen had 11 saves for Guilford. Emmanuel Kampagna made two saves and earned the win for EMU.
 
The Royals led in both shots (29-7) and corner kicks (11-1).
 
The Quakers host Southern Virginia on Monday. The non-conference match begins at 5 p.m.
Late Goals Lift Eastern Mennonite Over Men's Soccer, 3-1
October 20, 2018 Late Goals Lift Eastern Mennonite Over Men's Soccer, 3-1
Ferrum Downs Guilford, 4-1, in ODAC Men's Soccer Match
October 17, 2018 Ferrum Downs Guilford, 4-1, in ODAC Men's Soccer Match
Guilford Men's Soccer Felled by Washington and Lee, 6-1
October 15, 2018 Guilford Men's Soccer Felled by Washington and Lee, 6-1
Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Match to Randolph-Macon
October 13, 2018 Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Match to Randolph-Macon
Jimenez Nets Hat Trick in Guilford's 4-0 Men's Soccer ODAC Win Over Emory & Henry
October 9, 2018 Jimenez Nets Hat Trick in Guilford's 4-0 Men's Soccer ODAC Win Over Emory & Henry
Shenandoah Squeaks by Men's Soccer, 1-0
October 6, 2018 Shenandoah Squeaks by Men's Soccer, 1-0
Host Maroons Edge Men's Soccer, 1-0
October 3, 2018 Host Maroons Edge Men's Soccer, 1-0
Guilford Men's Soccer Team Falls at Bridgewater, 3-1
September 29, 2018 Guilford Men's Soccer Team Falls at Bridgewater, 3-1
Guilford's Van Kampen Named Hero Sports D3 Goalkeeper of the Week
September 28, 2018 Guilford's Van Kampen Named Hero Sports D3 Goalkeeper of the Week
Lanza's Golden Goal Lifts Men's Soccer Over Piedmont International, 1-0
September 24, 2018 Lanza's Golden Goal Lifts Men's Soccer Over Piedmont International, 1-0
Men's Soccer Upended by #11 Lynchburg, 2-0
September 22, 2018 Men's Soccer Upended by #11 Lynchburg, 2-0
Men's Soccer Edged by Brevard, 1-0
September 19, 2018 Men's Soccer Edged by Brevard, 1-0
Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
September 11, 2018 Hurricane Florence Alters Guilford Athletics Schedules
Late Goal Lifts Averett over Men's Soccer, 1-0
September 9, 2018 Late Goal Lifts Averett over Men's Soccer, 1-0
Four Score in Men's Soccer 4-1 Rout of Methodist
September 5, 2018 Four Score in Men's Soccer 4-1 Rout of Methodist
Gudino Overtime Goal Lifts Men's Soccer at LaGrange, 2-1
September 2, 2018 Gudino Overtime Goal Lifts Men's Soccer at LaGrange, 2-1
Men's Soccer Opens Year with 3-2 Win at Huntingdon
September 1, 2018 Men's Soccer Opens Year with 3-2 Win at Huntingdon
Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
August 31, 2018 Tom Deeley and Asia Laudal Join Guilford Soccer Staffs
Guilford Ranked in ODAC Preseason Men's Soccer Poll
August 23, 2018 Guilford Ranked in ODAC Preseason Men's Soccer Poll