Guilford Men's Soccer Felled by Washington and Lee, 6-1

Rodrigo Gudino '22 (Sommer Fanney '18 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 0:57 - Dylan Ritch (Washington and Lee)
1st - 6:36 - Seth Chapman (Washington and Lee)
1st - 24:44 - Dylan Ritch (Washington and Lee)
1st - 44:39 - Nick St. Pierre (Washington and Lee)
2nd - 70:41 - Griffin Coffey (Washington and Lee)
2nd - 73:41 - Tyler Runge (Washington and Lee)
2nd - 84:15 - Abdoulaye Camara (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Washington and Lee
G: Dylan Ritch - 2
A: 3 Players (#5, #20, #21 - 1)
Sh: Dylan Ritch - 6
Sv: Michael Nyc - 2
Guilford
G: Abdoulaye Camara - 1
A: Ricky Aguilar - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#10, #31 - 2)
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 11

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

27 (17)
7 (4)

Saves

3
11

Fouls

6
4

Corner Kicks

7
3

Offsides

0
0
full stats
Oct 15, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dylan Ritch scored two goals to lead visiting Washington and Lee University to a 6-1 Old Dominion Athletic (ODAC) victory over Guilford College on Monday night.

The Generals, who had five different players score goals in the game, moved to 8-3-1 and 6-0-1 in league play. The Quakers dropped to 5-8 and 1-6 in the ODAC.

Ritch scored 57 seconds into the match after a free-kick following a Guilford foul.  Seth Chapman headed-in a short cross from Will Rowson to move the score to 2-0 five minutes later.

Ritch ran through the Quaker defensive and finished with a left-footed shot at the 24:44 mark to push the margin to 3-0. The final goal of the first half occurred 21 seconds before halftime. Nick St. Pierre converted a penalty kick for the visitors. 

In the 71st minute, Griffin Coffey headed home a corner kick from Connor Wharton. Tyler Runge tallied at the 74:41 mark after he knocked in a rebound after a Zach Van Kampen save. Danny Tran earned the assist on W&L's final score.

Guilford got on the scoreboard in the 85th minute. On the scoring play, Abdoulaye Camara scored on a breakaway after Ricky Aguilar slotted a pass through the W&L defense. The score was Camara's first collegiate goal and Aguilar was credited with the assist.

The Generals had the edge in shots (27-7) and corner kicks (7-3). 

Michael Nyc (7-1-1) started for Washington and Lee and played the first half. He was credited with the win and made two saves. Van Kampen (5-7) collected 11 saves in 90 minutes of action.

The Quakers play at Ferrum College on Wednesday (10/17). The ODAC match begins at 4 p.m.

