Men's Soccer Drops ODAC Match to Randolph Macon

Scoring Summary

1st - 7:34 - Anthony Astruc (Randolph-Macon)
2nd - 63:56 - Anthony Astruc (Randolph-Macon)
2nd - 67:00 - Brad Robertson (Randolph-Macon)
2nd - 71:32 - Josh Beeker (Randolph-Macon)

Game Leaders

Randolph-Macon
G: Anthony Astruc - 2
A: 2 Players (#6, #10 - 1)
Sh: Anthony Astruc - 6
Sv: 2 Players (#1, #TM - 1)
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Abdoulaye Camara - 3
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 6

Team Stats

Randolph-Macon
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

16 (11)
8 (2)

Saves

2
7

Fouls

6
7

Corner Kicks

5
2

Offsides

1
0
full stats
Oct 13, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Anthony Astruc scored two goals as Randolph-Macon College won at Guilford College, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 6-6-1 and 3-4-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matches. The Quakers fell to 5-7 and 1-5 in league play.

R-MC got on the scoreboard in the eighth minute. Isaac Myers sent a cross in front of the goal that was deflected by the Guilford defense. Astruc then collected the ball and scored. The score remained 1-0 at halftime.

Astruc netted his second goal at the 65:56 mark after he struck a corner kick. Quaker goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen got a hand on the ball, but it still ended up in the goal.

A little more than one minute later, the Yellow Jackets pushed the margin to 3-0. On the scoring play, Brad Robertson blasted a free kick from 23 yards. The shot grazed off the head of a Guilford defender before crossing the goal line.

The final tally in the contest occurred in the 72nd minute. After a Quaker turnover in its defensive end, Josh Becker scored off a pass from Andrew Gyimesi.

Randolph-Macon had the edge in shots (16-8) and corner kicks (5-2). Winning goalie Brian Breslin collected one save.

Van Kampen notched six saves for the home club. Teammate Abdoulaye Camara recorded a team-best three shots for Guilford.

The Quakers host Washington and Lee on Monday night. The ODAC match begins at 7 p.m.

