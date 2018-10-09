Jimenez Nets Hat Trick in Guilford's 4-0 Men's Soccer ODAC Win Over Emory & Henry

Victor Jimenez '22 goal celebration (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Victor Jimenez '22 goal celebration (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Scoring Summary

1st - 42:10 - Victor Jimenez (Guilford)
1st - 44:40 - Victor Jimenez (Guilford)
2nd - 65:41 - Giovanni Santibanez (Guilford)
2nd - 84:04 - Victor Jimenez (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Emory & Henry
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 3 Players (#7, #8, #10 - 2)
Sv: 2 Players (#73, #TM - 1)
Guilford
G: Victor Jimenez - 3
A: 4 Players (#9, #12, #13, #16 - 1)
Sh: 3 Players (#9, #25, #27 - 3)
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4

Team Stats

Emory & Henry
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

9 (4)
12 (6)

Saves

2
4

Fouls

10
12

Corner Kicks

3
6

Offsides

1
4
full stats
Oct 09, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Victor Jimenez recorded his first college hat trick as Guilford College defeated visiting Emory & Henry College, 4-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) soccer match Tuesday night. The performance marked the Quakers' first three-goal showing since Matthew Poling '15 tallied three times in a September 2012 win over Shenandoah University.

The Quakers (5-6, 1-4) picked up their first conference win. The Wasps dropped to 5-8 and 1-5 in ODAC play.

The match was scoreless until Jimenez tallied off a pass from Noah Hedrick at the 42:10 mark. His left-footed shot from 10 yards out put the home club ahead, 1-0.

Just 30 seconds later, A.J. Hawkins played a low cross from the right side, which Jimenez tapped in. The score remained 2-0 at the break.

Giovanni Santibanez, also a freshman, scored in the 66th minute for Guilford. Louis Gozan earned the assist after Santibanez finished to the near post.

Jimenez got the hat trick at the 84:04 mark. Jimenez headed in a corner kick from Connor Haberman to close the scoring.

Guilford led in shots, 12-8, and corner kicks, 6-3.

Zach Van Kampen (5-5) made four saves an earned the shutout for the Quakers. Cole Irvin (3-6) collected one save an suffered the defeat for Emory & Henry.

The Quakers host league-rival Randolph-Macon College Saturday (10/13) at 1 p.m.

