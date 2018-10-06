Shenandoah Squeaks by Men's Soccer, 1-0

Ricky Aguilar '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Scoring Summary

1st - 27:41 - Andres Garces (Shenandoah)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 5
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 5
Shenandoah
G: Andres Garces - 1
A: N/A
Sh: Derrick David - 3
Sv: Sam Fischer - 7

Team Stats

Guilford
Shenandoah

Shots (on goal)

12 (7)
11 (6)

Saves

5
7

Fouls

7
14

Corner Kicks

4
4

Offsides

2
2
full stats
Oct 06, 2018

WINCHESTER, Va. -- Andres Garces recorded the match's only goal as Shenandoah University edged Guilford College, 1-0, on Saturday night in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest.

The Hornets improved to 4-7-1 and 1-4 in ODAC games. The Quakers fell to 4-6 and 0-4 in league action.

Garces netted the goal--his first of the season--in the 28th minute. The score remained 1-0 the rest of the game. After a red card, the Quakers played the final 44 minutes one man down.

Guilford led in shots, 12-11. Both teams took four corner kicks.

Ricky Aguilar had a match-high five shots for the visitors. Three of Aguilar's shots were on goal. Louis Gozan had a header in the 88th minute that was saved by SU's  Sam Fischer (seven saves).

Zach Van Kampen collected five saves for Guilford.

The Quakers host Emory & Henry on Tuesday (10/6). Game time is 6 p.m.

