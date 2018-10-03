Host Maroons Edge Men's Soccer, 1-0

A.J. Hawkins '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
A.J. Hawkins '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Scoring Summary

1st - 41:36 - Ben Boone (Roanoke)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: A.J. Hawkins - 3
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4
Roanoke
G: Ben Boone - 1
A: Chris Jerrild - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#21, #27 - 3)
Sv: Zach Behe - 3

Team Stats

Guilford
Roanoke

Shots (on goal)

10 (3)
11 (5)

Saves

4
3

Fouls

7
5

Corner Kicks

3
2

Offsides

0
0
full stats
Oct 03, 2018

SALEM, Va. -- Ben Boone tallied the match's lone goal in the 42nd minute as Roanoke College defeated visiting Guilford College, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon. Boone headed in a corner kick on the score. Christ Jerrild earned the assist on the play.

With the win, the Maroons improved to 6-3-1 and 2-1-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play. The Quakers dropped to 4-5 and 0-3 in league action.

Roanoke had the edge in shots (11-10), but Guilford led in corner kicks (3-2).

Zach Van Kampen made four saves for Guilford. A.J. Hawkins collected three shots, one of which was on goal. Guilford hit the crossbar just 15 minutes into the contest off a shot from Louis Gozan.

For Roanoke, Alex Sullivan started the match and earned the win. Zach Behe played the final 45 minutes and also recorded three saves.

Guilford travels to Shenandoah University on Saturday (10/6). Game time vs. the Hornets is 7 p.m.

