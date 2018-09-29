Guilford Men's Soccer Team Falls at Bridgewater, 3-1

Victor Jimenez '22 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Scoring Summary

1st - 37:05 - Victor Jimenez (Guilford)
1st - 37:38 - Sam Franklin (Bridgewater (Va.))
1st - 41:58 - Patrick Peach (Bridgewater (Va.))
2nd - 79:06 - Caleb Needle (Bridgewater (Va.))

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Victor Jimenez - 1
A: Louis Gozan - 1
Sh: Victor Jimenez - 4
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 6
Bridgewater (Va.)
G: 3 Players (#9, #18, #21 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#4, #28 - 1)
Sh: 4 Players (#7, #18, #21, #26 - 2)
Sv: Quentin Boric - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Bridgewater (Va.)

Shots (on goal)

12 (6)
15 (9)

Saves

6
5

Fouls

4
5

Corner Kicks

5
2

Offsides

2
4
full stats
Sep 29, 2018

BRIDGEWATER, Va. – Host Bridgewater College claimed a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer win over Guilford College Saturday in the Quakers' league opener.

Three different Eagles scored, including Patrick Peach, whose tally in the 42nd minute broke a 1-1 tie and gave the hosts a 2-1 halftime lead. Caleb Needle netted an insurance goal in the 80th minute to provide the game's final margin.

Guilford opened the scoring when Victor Jimenez headed in a Louis Gozan cross in the 38th minute. The lead lasted 33 seconds before Bridgewater tied the game on Sam Franklin's goal off an Ethan Fitzgerald feed.

Bridgewater held a 15-12 edge in shots. Guilford had five of the game's seven corner kicks.

Eagles' netminder Quentin Boric earned the win with five saves, all in the first half. Reigning HeroSports D3 Goalkeeper of the Week Zach Van Kampen made a game-high six stops for the visitors.

Coach Cory Speed's Quakers continue a three-match road skein Wednesday (10/3) at Roanoke College at 3:00 p.m.

