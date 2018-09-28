Guilford's Van Kampen Named Hero Sports D3 Goalkeeper of the Week

Zach Van Kampen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Zach Van Kampen '21 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Sep 28, 2018

SEATTLE, Wash. – Guilford College sophomore Zach Van Kampen received the NCAA Division III Goalie of the Week Award from HeroSports.com according to an Internet vote Friday. The website listed 10 nominees for this week's honor.

Van Kampen made a career-high 12 saves in the Quakers' 1-0 overtime win over Piedmont International University September 24. His first shutout of the season also marked his first game with 10 or more stops in his 17-match career. Van Kampen made eight first-half stops and four in the second half.

For the season, Van Kampen has started six of Guilford's seven games and boasts a .800 saves percentage and 1.04 goals against average, both the third-highest figures in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Coach Cory Speed's Quakers (4-3, 0-1 ODAC) visit league-rival Bridgewater College Saturday (9/29) at 3:00 p.m.

