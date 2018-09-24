Lanza's Golden Goal Lifts Men's Soccer Over Piedmont International, 1-0

Joenn Lanza '21 (Katy Holt '19)
Scoring Summary

OT - 101:39 - Joenn Lanza (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Piedmont International
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: 2 Players (#9, #13 - 6)
Sv: Tony Ramirez - 4
Guilford
G: Joenn Lanza - 1
A: Ben James - 1
Sh: A.J. Hawkins - 4
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 12

Team Stats

Piedmont International
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

25 (12)
20 (5)

Saves

4
12

Fouls

10
8

Corner Kicks

4
6

Offsides

1
1
full stats
Sep 24, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Joenn Lanza scored the match's only goal in the second overtime period as Guilford College defeated visiting Piedmont International, 1-0, on Wednesday night.

On the scoring play in the 102nd minute, Enrique Gudino collected the ball in the right corner and pushed it back to Ben James. Lanza, a sophomore, took a short pass from James and fired a shot from 25 yards out for the golden goal. James earned the assist on the score.

The Quakers improved to 4-3 and the Bruins dropped to 2-3.

Piedmont International led in shots, 25-20. Guilford had the edge in corner kicks.

Zach Van Kampen collected a career-high 12 saves for the Quakers. The sophomore goalkeeper earned the shutout and is now 4-2 for the season. A.J. Hawkins recorded four shots for GC.

Tony Ramirez made four saves for PIU. Adrian Gonzalez and Jerry Pineda both notched a game-best six shots for the Bruins.

Guilford returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Wednesday (9/26) when Washington and Lee visits. Game time is 7 p.m. in the Armfield Athletic Center.

 

