Men's Soccer Upended by #11 Lynchburg, 2-0

A.J. Hawkins '19 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Scoring Summary

1st - 29:23 - Dan Friedberg (Lynchburg)
1st - 29:46 - Team (Lynchburg)

Game Leaders

Lynchburg
G: 2 Players (#6, #TM - 1)
A: Bhayle Kearns - 1
Sh: 2 Players (#12, #31 - 4)
Sv: Dylan McLaurin - 3
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: A.J. Hawkins - 2
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 4

Team Stats

Lynchburg
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

21 (6)
6 (3)

Saves

3
4

Fouls

14
11

Corner Kicks

0
6

Offsides

5
0
full stats
Sep 22, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dan Friedberg scored in the 30th minute as 11th-ranked University of Lynchburg won at Guilford College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match on Saturday night.

The Hornets improved to 6-0-1 and 2-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers are now 3-3 and 0-1 in league action.

Friedberg scored his goal at the 29:23 mark. He blasted a shot straight on from 30 yards and beat Guilford goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen on the play. Bhayle Kearns earned the assist on the goal.

Just 23 seconds later Lynchburg tallied again. The Quaker backliine misplayed a ball back to Van Kampen, but it ended up in the net for an own goal. The score remained 2-0 at halftime and for the rest of the contest.

Guilford had all 6 corner kicks in the match. Lynchburg, however, led in shots 21-6. A.J. Hawkins notched a team-best 2 shots for GC.

Van Kampen collected 4 saves for the home club. Winning goalkeeper Dylan McLaurin stopped 2 Guilford shots.

Guilford returns to action on Monday (9/24) when Piedmont International University visits the Armfield Athletic Center. The match commences at 7 p.m.

