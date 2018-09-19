Men's Soccer Edged by Brevard, 1-0

Giovanni Santibanez '22 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Scoring Summary

1st - 8:30 - Matheus Masukawa (Brevard)

Game Leaders

Brevard
G: Matheus Masukawa - 1
A: N/A
Sh: 4 Players (#4, #8, #9, #18 - 1)
Sv: Patrick Hall - 8
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Giovanni Santibanez - 4
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 2

Team Stats

Brevard
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

4 (3)
16 (8)

Saves

8
2

Fouls

10
7

Corner Kicks

0
6

Offsides

2
3
full stats
Sep 19, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Matheus Masukawa scored the game's only goal in the ninth minute as visiting Brevard College defeated Guilford College, 1-0, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tornados picked up its first win and moved to 1-4. The Quakers dropped to 3-2.

On the scoring play, BC tallied on a counter-attack. Masukawa collected the ball and was unmarked, which caused Quaker goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen to come off of his line. Masukawa's shot was from about 18 yards on the right side.

The score remained 1-0 at halftime, despite Guilford out-shooting Brevard, 8-2.

In the final 45 minutes, the Tornados were content to play defensively to hold the lead. The Quakers outshot BC by the same 8-2 margin the second half.

Guilford had five shots on goal in the final period, including a point-blank attempt by Giovanni Santibanez with 1:34 remaining. Patrick Hall, however, made the save for the visitors.

The Quakers had all six of the match's corner kicks and led in shots, 16-4. Van Kampen had two saves for Guilford and Hall made eight stops for BC.

The Quakers host #11 Lynchburg on Saturday. Game time is 6 p.m. at the Armfield Athletic Center.

 

Men's Soccer Edged by Brevard, 1-0
