Late Goal Lifts Averett over Men's Soccer, 1-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sean Dunbar scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Averett University won at Guilford College, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.
The Cougars improved to 2-3. The Quakers, who were seeking the first 4-0 start in program history, dropped to 3-1.
On the goal, Dilli Subedi passed to Dunbar about 35 yards in front of the goal. He fired off a hard shot which beat Guilford goalkeeper Fisher Athey.
The Quakers had 2 shots--including one from Giovanni Santibanez which was saved--in an attempt to tie the match in the final moments.
For the game, AU led in shots (15-8) but trailed in corner kicks (8-4).
Athey made 8 saves for the home team. Austin Bramhall made 4 saves and earned the win for Averett.
The Quakers host Piedmont International University on Wednesday (9/12). Game time is 7 p.m.
