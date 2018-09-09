Late Goal Lifts Averett over Men's Soccer, 1-0

Scoring Summary

2nd - 82:56 - Sean Dunbar (Averett)

Game Leaders

Averett
G: Sean Dunbar - 1
A: Dilli Subedi - 1
Sh: Nademe Tokhli - 6
Sv: Austin Bramhall - 4
Guilford
G: N/A
A: N/A
Sh: Ricky Aguilar - 4
Sv: Fisher Athey - 8

Team Stats

Averett
Guilford

Shots (on goal)

15 (9)
8 (4)

Saves

4
8

Fouls

7
11

Corner Kicks

4
8

Offsides

0
1
full stats
Sep 09, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sean Dunbar scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute as Averett University won at Guilford College, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon.

The Cougars improved to 2-3. The Quakers, who were seeking the first 4-0 start in program history, dropped to 3-1.

On the goal, Dilli Subedi passed to Dunbar about 35 yards in front of the goal. He fired off a hard shot which beat Guilford goalkeeper Fisher Athey.

The Quakers had 2 shots--including one from Giovanni Santibanez which was saved--in an attempt to tie the match in the final moments.

For the game, AU led in shots (15-8) but trailed in corner kicks (8-4). 

Athey made 8 saves for the home team. Austin Bramhall made 4 saves and earned the win for Averett.

The Quakers host Piedmont International University on Wednesday (9/12). Game time is 7 p.m.

