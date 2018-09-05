Fours Score in Men's Soccer 4-1 Rout of Methodist

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Four Quakers scored goals and Victor Jimenez had two assists as Guilford College defeated visiting Methodist University, 4-1, on Wednesday night. Ricky Aguilar notched one goal and one assist for the home team.

Guilford improved to 3-0 and the Monarchs fell to 1-2.

The Quakers scored in the 21st minute after Aguilar slotted a pass to Matteo Montione, who fired a shot from 15 yards out for the tally.

Guilford pushed the lead to 2-0 at the 36:08 mark. Noah Hedrick scored on a rebound after Jimenez had his shot saved by Scott Brecke. Jimenez earned the assist on the play and the score remained the same at halftime.

Aguilar opened the second half scoring at the 47:51 mark. Jimenez dished a long pass which Aguilar fired in from 15 yards.

Methodist got on the scoreboard in the 60th minute after Garret Shan headed-in and pass from Lawson Lamm.

Ben James netted the match's final tally in the 70th minute. Tommy Aker's long pass found James and MU's goalkeeper off his line. James had an easy finish.

Methodist had the edge in shots (8-7) and corner kicks (5-3).

Zach VanKampen (3-0) started and had one save the first half. Fisher Athye played the final 45 minutes. He allowed one goal and collected 2 saves. For Methodist, Brecke (1-2) played the first half and took the loss and made one

The Quakers host Averett on Sunday (9/9) at 4 p.m.