Men's Soccer Opens Year with 3-2 Win at Huntingdon

Scoring Summary

1st - 1:38 - Kelan LeBlanc (Huntingdon)
1st - 9:05 - Matt Wisniewski (Guilford)
1st - 17:35 - Louis Gozan (Guilford)
1st - 19:16 - Conner Howard (Huntingdon)
1st - 27:10 - Giovanni Santibanez (Guilford)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 3 Players (#13, #15, #27 - 1)
A: 2 Players (#9, #10 - 1)
Sh: 2 Players (#6, #10 - 4)
Sv: Zach Van Kampen - 3
Huntingdon
G: 2 Players (#10, #23 - 1)
A: N/A
Sh: Conner Howard - 4
Sv: Zak Heino - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Huntingdon

Shots (on goal)

21 (8)
14 (5)

Saves

3
5

Fouls

8
6

Corner Kicks

15
9

Offsides

0
1
full stats
Sep 01, 2018

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Freshman Giovanni Santibanez scored the game-winning goal in the 28th minute as Guilford College won at Huntingdon College, 3-2, on Saturday. Ricky Aguilar earned the assist on the scoring play as the Quakers prevailed in their season opener.

HC's Kelan LeBlanc tallied in the second minute to put the Hawks ahead, 1-0. Matt Wisniewski scored on a pass from A.J. Hawkins to tie the game at the 9:05 mark. Guilford earned a 2-1 edge after Louis Gozan netted an unassisted goal 8 minutes later.

The Hawks knotted the game at 2-2 in the 20th minute after Conner Howard recorded an unassisted score. Nine minutes later, Santibanez notched the final score of the half and the game. 

The Quakers led in shots (21-14) and corner kicks (15-9). 

Zach Van Kampen made 3 saves and earned the win for Guilford. Zak Heino grabbed 8 saves in a losing effort for Huntingdon (0-2).

The Quakers (1-0) close their Deep South road trip at LaGrange on Sunday. Game time is 2 p.m.

