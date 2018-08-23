Guilford Ranked in ODAC Preseason Men's Soccer Poll

FOREST, Va. – Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's soccer coaches picked Guilford College 11th in their annual preseason poll announced Wednesday. The Quakers earned 33 points in the 13-team ratings.

Two-time defending ODAC champion University of Lynchburg collected nine first-place votes and 140 points to top the poll, followed by last year's poll leader, Washington and Lee University. The Generals received three first-place votes and 128 points, six better than third-place Roanoke College, which had one top nod.

Guilford's third-year coach Cory Speed returns eight starters among 14 letter winners from last season's 2-16 unit (2-17 ODAC). Junior midfielder Ricky Aguilar, last year's top scorer, returns for a third season after collecting 12 points on five goals and two assists. Sophomore starting goalkeeper Zach Van Kampen is also back for his second season. Van Kampen registered a 2.44 goals against average and .695 saves percentage in his rookie campaign.

The Quakers open the season September 1 at Huntingdon College. Guilford plays at LaGrange College the following day before returning for its home opener September 5 versus Methodist University. The Quakers begin league play September 22 at Lynchburg.

2018 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Men's Soccer Poll (first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Lynchburg (9) 140, 2. Washington and Lee (3) 128 points, 3. Roanoke (1) 122, 4. Randolph-Macon 105, 5. Virginia Wesleyan 89, 6. Hampden-Sydney 86, 7. Bridgewater 77, 8. Eastern Mennonite 73, 9. Randolph 58, 10. Ferrum 54, 11. Guilford 33, 12. Shenandoah 30, 13. Emory & Henry 19.