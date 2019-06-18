Recap: High-Scoring Sweeneys Led Quaker Men's Lacrosse

Brennan Sweeney '20 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)
Jun 18, 2019

The Guilford College men's lacrosse team posted an 8-9 record in 2019. The team had many highlights, including a hot start to the season.

The Quakers began the year 3-0. They bested visiting Piedmont--an NCAA playoff team--by a 9-4 score to start the year. They later dispatched Sewanee (13-8) and Methodist (12-9) to enter March with an unblemished record.

Guilford later netted Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) wins at Ferrum, 15-6, and ended the year with a 17-6 triumph at Randolph. Twin brothers Brennan Sweeney and Connor Sweeney both scored two goals and four assists in the victory over the Wildcats.

The Sweeney's, both juniors, led the Quaker offense in 2019. Brennan scored 38 goals and dished 29 helpers for 67 point for Guilford. Connor was close behind with 60 points (34 goals, 26 assists).

Senior Zach Berkowitz was third on the club with 38 points (23 goals, 15 assists). Bryce Craig notched 21 goals and dished nine assists. Fellow junior Derek Zacatenco's 26 points (22 goals, four helpers) rounded out the top five Quaker scorers. 

Jack Rogers started all 17 games in the goal for Guilford. The junior allowed 12.52 goals per game, recorded a 52.8 save percentage and led the club with 56 ground balls. Tony Batchler headed the team with 23 caused turnovers. Fellow junior Jacke Dugal was close behind with 20 CTs.

Sophomore Michael Hickner led field players with 45 ground balls and also paced the Quakers with 86 face-off wins. Junior Connor Leamey scooped 42 ground balls and won 75 draws for Guilford.

Four seniors graduated in May, but coach Mark Crisco could return as many as 37 letter winners next year.

