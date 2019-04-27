Quakers End Men's Lacrosse Season On a High Note

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Twin brothers Brennan and Connor Sweeney both scored two goals and four assists in Guilford College's 17-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Randolph College Saturday.

The Quakers finished the year with an 8-9 overall record, 2-8 in the ODAC. Randolph ended with a 3-14 mark, 0-9 in the league.

Guilford reeled off the game's first eight goals and never looked back. Senior Zach Berkowitz scored all three of his goals in the run, which gives him 100 career tallies. He surpassed Josh Miller '04 for seventh place on the Quakers' career goals list. His 153 points rank 12th all-time at Guilford.

Sean Landis finally got the home team on the scoreboard with just under eight minutes left before halftime. Lee Tookes' man-up goal with 4:34 left in the half made it an 8-2 contest before the Quakers' Alex Ramey scored with 35 seconds left off of Connor Sweeney's third assist of the quarter.

Connor Sweeney and Derek Zacatenco both scored twice in Guilford's five-goal third quarter. Reserve Ben Lyons' score with 8:32 left in regulation opened a 17-4 margin, the game's biggest. Prince Charles and Louie Canas scored for Randolph later in the fourth.

Berkowitz and Zacatenco shared game-high goal-scoring honors with three. Teammate Bryce Craig added two goals and two assists. Lyons rounded out the group of six multiple-goal scorers. Jack Rogers played three-quarters of the game and made 10 saves before Charlie Ellis (2 saves) closed the game in goal. The Quakers' successfully cleared the ball on 18-of-19 tries and took advantage of Randolph's 30 turnovers, which was twice Guilford's total.

Brett Pausic had two goals and an assist for the WildCats. Charles won 13-of-22 face-offs and picked up a game-high 12 ground balls.

Berkowitz is one of four seniors to graduate next month, but coach Mark Crisco could return as many as 37 letter winners next year.