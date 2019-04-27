Quakers End Men's Lacrosse Season On a High Note

Zach Berkowitz '19 (Laszlo Van Straelen '20 photo)
Zach Berkowitz '19 (Laszlo Van Straelen '20 photo)

Game Leaders

Randolph
G: Brett Pausic - 2
A: Brett Pausic - 1
Sv: Corey Boswell - 9
GB: Prince Charles - 12
Guilford
G: 2 Players (#4, #20) - 3
A: Bryce Craig - 3
Sv: Jack Rogers - 10
GB: Michael Hickner - 5

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph

Shots

60
30

Ground Balls

23
23

Saves

12
21

Clears

18-19
16-20

Turnovers

15
30

Face Offs Won

11
15

Man Up

1-3
1-6
full stats
Apr 27, 2019

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Twin brothers Brennan and Connor Sweeney both scored two goals and four assists in Guilford College's 17-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Randolph College Saturday.

The Quakers finished the year with an 8-9 overall record, 2-8 in the ODAC. Randolph ended with a 3-14 mark, 0-9 in the league.

Guilford reeled off the game's first eight goals and never looked back. Senior Zach Berkowitz scored all three of his goals in the run, which gives him 100 career tallies. He surpassed Josh Miller '04 for seventh place on the Quakers' career goals list. His 153 points rank 12th all-time at Guilford.

Sean Landis finally got the home team on the scoreboard with just under eight minutes left before halftime. Lee Tookes' man-up goal with 4:34 left in the half made it an 8-2 contest before the Quakers' Alex Ramey scored with 35 seconds left off of Connor Sweeney's third assist of the quarter.

Connor Sweeney and Derek Zacatenco both scored twice in Guilford's five-goal third quarter. Reserve Ben Lyons' score with 8:32 left in regulation opened a 17-4 margin, the game's biggest. Prince Charles and Louie Canas scored for Randolph later in the fourth.

Berkowitz and Zacatenco shared game-high goal-scoring honors with three. Teammate Bryce Craig added two goals and two assists. Lyons rounded out the group of six multiple-goal scorers. Jack Rogers played three-quarters of the game and made 10 saves before Charlie Ellis (2 saves) closed the game in goal. The Quakers' successfully cleared the ball on 18-of-19 tries and took advantage of Randolph's 30 turnovers, which was twice Guilford's total.

Brett Pausic had two goals and an assist for the WildCats. Charles won 13-of-22 face-offs and picked up a game-high 12 ground balls.

Berkowitz is one of four seniors to graduate next month, but coach Mark Crisco could return as many as 37 letter winners next year.

Quakers End Men's Lacrosse Season On a High Note
April 27, 2019 Quakers End Men's Lacrosse Season On a High Note
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Lynchburg Downs Guilford in Quakers' Home Men's Lacrosse Finale
April 24, 2019 Lynchburg Downs Guilford in Quakers' Home Men's Lacrosse Finale
Guilford Drops Tight ODAC Decision at Virginia Wesleyan
April 20, 2019 Guilford Drops Tight ODAC Decision at Virginia Wesleyan
Guilford Falls to Bridgewater on Men's Lacrosse Senior Day
April 13, 2019 Guilford Falls to Bridgewater on Men's Lacrosse Senior Day
Eggleston and Sweeney Shine in Guilford's First ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win of 2019
April 6, 2019 Eggleston and Sweeney Shine in Guilford's First ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win of 2019
Sweeney Twins Lead Guilford to Men's Lacrosse Win Over Greensboro
April 3, 2019 Sweeney Twins Lead Guilford to Men's Lacrosse Win Over Greensboro
Hampden-Sydney Picks Up ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
March 30, 2019 Hampden-Sydney Picks Up ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win Over Guilford
Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Action
March 27, 2019 Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Action
Visiting Roanoke Downs Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 17-8
March 23, 2019 Visiting Roanoke Downs Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 17-8
Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
March 16, 2019 Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 13, 2019 Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
March 9, 2019 Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
March 3, 2019 Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
February 28, 2019 Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
February 24, 2019 Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
February 16, 2019 Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
December 20, 2018 CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members