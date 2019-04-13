Guilford Falls to Bridgewater on Men's Lacrosse Senior Day

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Eric Husselbaugh scored four goals and two assists in visiting Bridgewater College's 15-8 lacrosse win over Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Guilford College Saturday.

The Quakers (7-7, 1-6 ODAC) fell behind 7-1 in the second quarter but closed the half on a 5-1 run to make it an 8-6 game at halftime. A penalty on the Eagles at the end of the half resulted in a two-minute advantage for Guilford to start the second half. Bryce Craig tallied an extra-man goal 55 seconds into the third quarter, which got the Quakers to within 8-7.

Bridgewater (10-4, 3-4 ODAC) successfully killed off the remaining 55 seconds in the non-releasable penalty and answered with Husselbaugh's third goal of the game off a Sean MacLeish assist. The tally triggered a 7-2 Eagles' run that ended the game. Hunter Callan both of his goals in the run, which was capped by Husselbaugh's final score with 5:54 left in the game.

MacLeish and Connor McLean both added three goals for the Eagles. MacLeish added two assists for five points. Callan collected four points on two goals and two assists. Mason Gauntt did not score but won 16-of-17 draws that helped Bridgewater win 19 of the game's face-offs. He also picked up a game-high six ground balls. Grayson Rech caused four of Guilford's 19 turnovers and Eagles' goalie Hunter Bagby stopped nine shots.

Craig's three goals paced the Quakers' offense. Joe Eggleston, one of four Guilford seniors honored before the game, tallied twice, as did Derek Zacatenco. Jack Rogers made 20 saves in goal.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers visit league-rival Virginia Wesleyan University Saturday (4/20).