Eggleston and Sweeney Shine in Guilford's First ODAC Men's Lacrosse Win of 2019

FERRUM, Va. – Joe Eggleston scored four goals and Brennan Sweeney added three goals and five assists in Guilford College's 15-6 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Ferrum College Saturday night.

The Quakers improved to 7-6 (1-5 ODAC) with their second straight win. Ferrum is 1-11 (0-5 ODAC).

Eggleston netted his first goal 6:12 before halftime to give Guilford a 4-0 lead that stood at the half. Alex Ramey tallied both of his goals in the opening half, which saw the Quakers hold Ferrum scoreless on 17 shots.

The Panthers finally got on the board 3:14 into the third quarter on the first of four Mackoy Bodmer goals. He scored again 46 seconds later to make it a 5-2 Guilford lead, but Eggleston answered with back-to-back tallies from Sweeney, which triggered a 6-1 Quakers' run to end the third quarter. Eric Pugh also scored twice in the spurt.

Ferrum's Justin Talley tallied with 7:22 left in regulation, but the Quakers scored the game's last three goals. Sweeney, Eggleston and Zach Berkowitz closed the scoring.

Jack Rogers made 13 saves and had two ground balls in goal for the Quakers.

Bodmer's four scores paced the Panthers' offense. Austin Nowlin won 13-of-23 face-offs and shared game-high ground balls honors with Talley. Both students had five pickups. Goalie Patrick Martinek made 15 saves in a losing cause.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers host league-foe Bridgewater College Saturday (4/13) at 1:00 p.m.