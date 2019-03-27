Washington and Lee Downs Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Action

Brennan Sweeney '20 (John Bell photo, Touch A Life Photography)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#1, #11) - 2
A: 3 Players (#1, #20, #36) - 1
Sv: Jack Rogers - 8
GB: Jack Rogers - 5
Washington and Lee
G: Robert Cooleen - 5
A: A.J. Witherell - 7
Sv: Jack Taylor - 6
GB: Jack Hodgson - 5

Team Stats

Washington and Lee
Guilford

Shots

59
25

Ground Balls

43
22

Saves

7
10

Clears

15-18
12-22

Turnovers

15
26

Face Offs Won

24
7

Man Up

2-3
1-4
full stats
Mar 27, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A.J. Witherell scored four goals and seven assists in Washington and Lee University's 23-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)  lacrosse win at Guilford College Wednesday.

The Generals, ranked 17th in this week's United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association NCAA Division III Poll, improved to 7-4 with the victory, 4-0 in ODAC play. The Quakers dropped to 5-5 (0-4 ODAC) with their second straight setback.

Washington and Lee scored the game's first six goals and held a 9-2 halftime lead. The Generals' Jack Hodgson owned the face-off circle, which helped the visitors maintain possession throughout most of the first half. Thanks to Hodgson's prowess, Washington and Lee scored four times in a 70-second span late in the first quarter to open their six-goal lead. Witherell had two first-half goals, as did Austin Hudson and Jed Londrey.

The second half featured more of the same as the visitors netted the second-half's first five goals en route to a 15-3 advantage. Witherell, who played deep into the fourth quarter, set up four of Robert Cooleen's five goals in the game's final 15:05. Cooleen's scored all of his goals and added three assists in an 8-0 Washington and Lee outburst that covered most of the final quarter.

Thirteen different Generals found the back of the net, paced by Cooleen's five goals. A.J. Witherell chipped in with four. Mike Weaver, Londrey and Hudson each tallied twice. Washington and Lee enjoyed a 59-25 edge in shots and won 24 of the game's 31 face-offs. Hodgson picked up a team-high five ground balls and assisted two goals. Jack Taylor played two and a half quarters in goal and had six saves with two goals allowed.

Guilford's Connor Sweeney had two goals and an assist for the Quakers. Brennan Sweeney also tallied twice. Jack Rogers played three quarters in goal and made eight saves and five ground balls.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers visit ODAC-rival Hampden-Sydney College Saturday (3/30) at 4:00 p.m.

