Visiting Roanoke Downs Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 17-8

Jack Rogers '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Jack Rogers '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Connor Sweeney - 3
A: 2 Players (#4, #11) - 2
Sv: Jack Rogers - 31
GB: Jack Rogers - 4
Roanoke
G: Jason Sarro - 5
A: 2 Players (#32, #44) - 3
Sv: Ian Davies - 16
GB: Griffin Buck - 8

Team Stats

Roanoke
Guilford

Shots

63
41

Ground Balls

45
26

Saves

16
31

Clears

19-22
23-34

Turnovers

17
26

Face Offs Won

21
7

Man Up

1-3
3-7
full stats
Mar 23, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jason Sarro scored five goals and three assists in Roanoke College's 17-8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) lacrosse win at Guilford College Saturday afternoon. 

Roanoke (6-3, 2-0 ODAC) raced to a 6-0 lead before Derek Zacatenco got the Quakers (5-4, 0-3 ODAC) on the board with 39 seconds left in the first quarter. Daniel Medvetz netted the opening goal just 40 seconds into the match off a Peter Lindley assist. Lindley followed with two scores of his own before Sarro capped the opening outburst with a natural hat trick.

Trailing 8-2 at the half, Guilford's Connor Sweeney scored the third quarter's first two goals 78 seconds apart to get the Quakers to within 8-4. They drew no closer, however, as the Maroons reeled off three straight scores and carried an 11-5 lead into the final frame.

Roanoke's Lindley finished with three goals and two assists. Teammate Matthew Linter also had five points on two scores and three helpers. Medvetz and Sam Balch both tallied two goals apiece. Despite seven minutes on nine penalties, Roanoke controlled the ball for most of the game. Griffin Webber won 20-of-27 face-offs for the Maroons, who also scooped up 45 ground balls to Guilford's 26. Griffin Buck had a game-best eight ground balls. Preseason All-America goalie Ian Davies made 16 stops in over 55 minutes of work.

Guilford goalkeeper Jack Rogers collected a career-high 31 saves, the third-highest single-game total in Guilford. The junior posted a .645 save percentage in the game and picked up a team-high four ground balls.

Connor Sweeney led the Quakers with three goals and six shots on goal. Brennan Sweeney added one goal and two assists. Zach Berkowitz also had two assists.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers host ODAC (ODAC)-rival Washington and Lee University Wednesday (3/27) at 4:00 p.m.

- DaeQuan Fitzgerald '19

Visiting Roanoke Downs Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 17-8
March 23, 2019 Visiting Roanoke Downs Guilford in Men's Lacrosse, 17-8
Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
March 16, 2019 Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 13, 2019 Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
March 9, 2019 Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
March 3, 2019 Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
February 28, 2019 Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
February 24, 2019 Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
February 16, 2019 Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
December 20, 2018 CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members