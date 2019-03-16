Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss

Team Huddle (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Team Huddle (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Randolph-Macon
G: Brendan Markovic - 4
A: Brendan Markovic - 3
Sv: Chris Cerrina - 5
GB: Tyler Flora - 7
Guilford
G: 3 Players (#1, #20, #28) - 1
A: Connor Leamey - 1
Sv: Jack Rogers - 10
GB: Jack Rogers - 4

Team Stats

Guilford
Randolph-Macon

Shots

20
41

Ground Balls

19
36

Saves

10
6

Clears

16-23
15-21

Turnovers

25
20

Face Offs Won

6
14

Man Up

1-8
2-4
full stats
Mar 16, 2019

ASHLAND, Va. – Brendan Markovic scored four times in Randolph-Macon's 15-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)  men's lacrosse victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

The host Yellow Jackets (5-2, 1-1 ODAC) raced to a 7-0 second-quarter lead as Colin DiSesa and Andrew Tiffey both tallied twice in the decisive spurt. Joe Eggleston got the Quakers on the scoreboard 2:25 before halftime to make it a 7-1 game at the break.

Tiffey's third goal started the second-half scoring 3:33 into the third quarter. Guilford's Connor Leamey won the ensuing face-off and quickly fed teammate Connor Sweeney for the Quakers' second goal just three seconds later.  

Sweeney's score marked the Quakers' finally tally until Derek Zacatenco scored a man-up goal with seven seconds left in regulation. Markovic scored three times in the 7-0 Randolph-Macon run in between the Quakers' final two scores.

Markovic added three assists for a game-high seven points. He also caused three of Guilford's 25 turnovers in the game. Tiffey finished with five points on three goals and two assists. DiSesa collected four points on two goals and two helpers. Tyler Flora scored once, collected a game-high seven ground balls, and caused three turnovers for the Yellow Jackets. Randolph-Macon's Dan Muller won 13-of-16 face-offs and Chris Cerrina made five saves in goal.

Guilford goalie Jack Rogers made 10 saves and picked up a club-high four ground balls for the Quakers, who converted just one of eight man-up chances.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers (4-3, 0-2 ODAC) visit Pfeiffer University Wednesday (3/20) at 7:00 p.m.

Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
March 16, 2019 Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss
Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
March 13, 2019 Guilford Rallies for 14-12 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Westminster
Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
March 9, 2019 Shenandoah Takes ODAC Men's Lacrosse Opener at Guilford, 18-8
Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
March 3, 2019 Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory
Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
February 28, 2019 Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
February 24, 2019 Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
February 16, 2019 Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
December 20, 2018 CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members