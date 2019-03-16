Yellow Jackets' Quick Start Dooms Guilford in ODAC Men's Lacrosse Loss

ASHLAND, Va. – Brendan Markovic scored four times in Randolph-Macon's 15-3 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse victory over visiting Guilford College Saturday.

The host Yellow Jackets (5-2, 1-1 ODAC) raced to a 7-0 second-quarter lead as Colin DiSesa and Andrew Tiffey both tallied twice in the decisive spurt. Joe Eggleston got the Quakers on the scoreboard 2:25 before halftime to make it a 7-1 game at the break.

Tiffey's third goal started the second-half scoring 3:33 into the third quarter. Guilford's Connor Leamey won the ensuing face-off and quickly fed teammate Connor Sweeney for the Quakers' second goal just three seconds later.

Sweeney's score marked the Quakers' finally tally until Derek Zacatenco scored a man-up goal with seven seconds left in regulation. Markovic scored three times in the 7-0 Randolph-Macon run in between the Quakers' final two scores.

Markovic added three assists for a game-high seven points. He also caused three of Guilford's 25 turnovers in the game. Tiffey finished with five points on three goals and two assists. DiSesa collected four points on two goals and two helpers. Tyler Flora scored once, collected a game-high seven ground balls, and caused three turnovers for the Yellow Jackets. Randolph-Macon's Dan Muller won 13-of-16 face-offs and Chris Cerrina made five saves in goal.

Guilford goalie Jack Rogers made 10 saves and picked up a club-high four ground balls for the Quakers, who converted just one of eight man-up chances.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers (4-3, 0-2 ODAC) visit Pfeiffer University Wednesday (3/20) at 7:00 p.m.