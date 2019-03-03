Ohio Northern Stifles Guilford in 6-4 Men's Lacrosse Victory

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Anthony Pavone scored twice and Alex Pizarro made 12 saves in Ohio Northern University's 6-4 lacrosse win at Guilford College Sunday.

Both teams played stout defense and got strong goaltending play. The Polar Bears (2-1), who led NCAA Division III in scoring defense last year (5.59 goals per game), forced 19 Guilford (3-1) turnovers and held the Quakers scoreless in five man-up opportunities. Ohio Northern limited Guilford goal-scoring leader Connor Sweeney to one goal after the junior entered the game with 11 tallies in three games.

Sweeney's goal drew the Quakers to within 5-4 early in the fourth quarter, but the Polar Bears answered when Peter Hardt added an insurance goal with 7:15 remaining. He took a sharp Cameron Marous pass from behind the net and drilled the ball into the goal from about 20 yards out. Marous finished with two assists.

Pavone scored twice in the second quarter as part of a 5-1 run that helped the Polar Bears to a 5-2 halftime lead. Max Weese scored an extra-man goal and assisted on Nicholas Groves' man-up tally in the decisive spurt.

Pizarro, who faced 16 shots on goal, had 11 saves after three periods. He was well supported by defenders Drew Fox and Evan Corteville, who shared game-high honors with four ground balls apiece.

In addition to Sweeney, Brennan Sweeney, Bryce Craig, and Derek Zacatenco scored for the Quakers. Jack Rogers stopped 12 shots and Connor Leamey won 5-of-7 face-offs. Guilford defender Tony Batchler caused three turnovers.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers open Old Dominion Athletic Conference play Saturday (3/9) at 1:00 p.m. against Shenandoah University.