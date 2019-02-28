Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist

Connor Sweeney '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Connor Sweeney '20 (Katy Holt '19 photo)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: Connor Sweeney - 5
A: 2 Players (#5, #11) - 2
Sv: Jack Rogers - 9
GB: Michael Hickner - 7
Methodist
G: 2 Players (#8, #28) - 3
A: 2 Players (#6, #7) - 2
Sv: Liam Von hoene - 22
GB: Mark Chatt - 5

Team Stats

Methodist
Guilford

Shots

32
70

Ground Balls

28
40

Saves

22
9

Clears

15-31
18-27

Turnovers

33
19

Face Offs Won

11
14

Man Up

3-4
2-3
full stats
Feb 28, 2019

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Connor Sweeney scored a career-high five goals and an assist in Guilford College's 12-9 lacrosse win over visiting Methodist University Thursday night. His twin brother, Brennan, added two goals and two assists as the Quakers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Connor Sweeney had four goals and an assist in the first half, which sparked the Quakers to a 7-4 halftime lead. Methodist's A.J. Mejia and Connor Glenn started the second-half scoring and drew the Monarchs (1-3) to within 7-6. The teams traded tallies for the rest of the period and Guilford carried a narrow 9-8 lead into the final quarter.

After four-plus scoreless minutes, Guilford's Derek Zacatenco broke through with his second (and final) goal of the night to double the Quakers' margin. The goal triggered a critical 3-0 Guilford that included both of Zach Berkowitz's goals in the game. His first goal was an unassisted blast with 9:01 left in regulation. His final goal came after the Quakers battered the Methodist net with four shots on one possession. Brennan Sweeney found Berkowitz open in the slot and the senior put it home for Guilford's 12th and final goal.

Methodist scored its third man-up goal of the game with Quakers' goalie Jack Rogers off for a slashing penalty with just under four minutes to play. Guilford's defense stiffened and did not allow the Monarchs a quality scoring chance for the rest of the game.

Connor Sweeney set career highs for goals and points in a game. His six points are the most in a game by a Quaker since Berkowitz tallied six points in a February 2017 win over Southern Virginia University. Berkowitz, Brennan Sweeney, and Zacatenco each scored twice for Guilford, which owned a 70-32 edge in shots. Michael Hickner won 12-of-18 face-offs and picked up seven ground balls. The Quakers won 14 of the game's 23 draws and had 40 ground balls to Methodist's 28. Rogers made nine saves in goal.

Mejia and Cade Crews both scored three times for Methodist. Glenn netted two goals. Bryce Kephart and Mark Chatt both contributed two assists. Liam Von Hoene had 22 saves in goal.

Coach Mark Crisco's Quakers host Ohio Northern University Sunday (3/3) at 1:00 p.m.

Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
February 28, 2019 Connor Sweeney Powers Guilford to 12-9 Men's Lacrosse Win Over Methodist
Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
February 24, 2019 Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
February 16, 2019 Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
December 20, 2018 CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members