Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action

Derek Zacatenco '21 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)
Derek Zacatenco '21 (Photo by Deanna Lassiter '20)

Game Leaders

Guilford
G: 2 Players (#11, #20) - 4
A: Zach Berkowitz - 3
Sv: Jack Rogers - 14
GB: Jack Rogers - 5
Sewanee
G: Thomas Lynde - 3
A: Will Pratt - 3
Sv: Bryce Womack - 12
GB: Ryan Stubits - 9

Team Stats

Sewanee
Guilford

Shots

44
46

Ground Balls

33
18

Saves

12
14

Clears

17-21
23-30

Turnovers

20
16

Face Offs Won

19
4

Man Up

0-6
4-9
full stats
Feb 24, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Brennan Sweeney and Derek Zacatenco both scored four goals and dished one assist as Guilford College defeated Sewanee, 13-8, on Sunday afternoon. 

Guilford improved to 2-0. The Tigers dropped to 0-2 after the defeat.

Goalkeeper Jack Rogers made 14 saves for the Quakers in the victory.

Guilford led 3-1 after the first period and held a 5-3 lead at halftime. Henry Burns scored for Sewanee with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter to tie the game at 6-6. The Quakers, however, then tallied the game's next five goals and never looked back. Sweeney and Zacatenco both had two scores in the 5-0 run.

The Quakers led in shots, 46-44, and converted 4-of-9 extra-man opportunities. The Tigers were 0-for-6 on man-up. Sewanee led in both ground balls (33-18) and face-offs (19-4). Ryan Stubitz took all 23 draws for the visitors and scooped nine ground balls.

Zach Berkowitz tallied once and had three assists for the home club. Connor Sweeney potted two scores. Guilford got single goals from Tony Batchler and Bryce Craig.

For Sewanee, Will Pratt had two goals and passed three assists. Teammate Thomas Lynde netted three goals for the Tigers. Bryce Womack stopped 12 GC shots in the cage for the visitors.

The Quakers host Methodist University on Thursday (2/28). Game time is 7 p.m. in the Armfield Athletic Center.

Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
February 24, 2019 Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action
Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
February 16, 2019 Connor Sweeney Nets Four as Guilford & Crisco Notch First Wins
Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
February 8, 2019 Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
December 20, 2018 CATCHING UP WITH CAM DAVIS '16
Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members
October 11, 2018 Bower Promotes Pair of Athletics Staff Members