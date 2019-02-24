Quakers Defeat Sewanee, 13-8, in Men's Lacrosse Action

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Brennan Sweeney and Derek Zacatenco both scored four goals and dished one assist as Guilford College defeated Sewanee, 13-8, on Sunday afternoon.

Guilford improved to 2-0. The Tigers dropped to 0-2 after the defeat.

Goalkeeper Jack Rogers made 14 saves for the Quakers in the victory.

Guilford led 3-1 after the first period and held a 5-3 lead at halftime. Henry Burns scored for Sewanee with 5:08 remaining in the third quarter to tie the game at 6-6. The Quakers, however, then tallied the game's next five goals and never looked back. Sweeney and Zacatenco both had two scores in the 5-0 run.

The Quakers led in shots, 46-44, and converted 4-of-9 extra-man opportunities. The Tigers were 0-for-6 on man-up. Sewanee led in both ground balls (33-18) and face-offs (19-4). Ryan Stubitz took all 23 draws for the visitors and scooped nine ground balls.

Zach Berkowitz tallied once and had three assists for the home club. Connor Sweeney potted two scores. Guilford got single goals from Tony Batchler and Bryce Craig.

For Sewanee, Will Pratt had two goals and passed three assists. Teammate Thomas Lynde netted three goals for the Tigers. Bryce Womack stopped 12 GC shots in the cage for the visitors.

The Quakers host Methodist University on Thursday (2/28). Game time is 7 p.m. in the Armfield Athletic Center.