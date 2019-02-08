Men's Lacrosse Tabbed Eighth in ODAC Preseason Poll

FOREST, Va. - Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's lacrosse coaches picked Guilford College eighth in their annual preseason poll released Friday. The Quakers received 42 points in the 11-team rankings. Washington and Lee University earned the top spot with seven first-place votes and 96 overall points. Reigning ODAC champion University of Lynchburg was second with three first-place votes and 91 overall points. Roanoke College received the final first-place vote and 86 overall points.

The Quakers are coming off a 9-8 (3-6 ODAC) season. Mark Crisco was promoted to head coach over the summer returns four starters among 24 letter winners. Senior Zach Berkowitz was third on the team in goals (24) and second in assists (14) for 38 points in 17 appearances last season. Other key veterans include junior defenseman Jake Dugal, and junior midfielder Bryce Craig. Dugal started all 17 contests last season and scooped up 16 ground balls and caused 13 turnovers. Craig had 14 goals and eight assists in 17 starts. Junior Jack Rogers has earned the starting job in goal. He replaces graduated senior Parker Styles '18, a 2017 All-ODAC selection who now serves as an assistant coach.

The Quakers play their season opener February 16 at home against Piedmont College at 12 p.m. Guilford opens conference play March 9 at home against Shenandoah University.

2019 ODAC MEN'S LACROSSE PRESEASON POLL

(#) Denotes First Place Votes

1. Washington and Lee (7) 96, 2. Lynchburg (3) 91, 3.Roanoke (1) 86, 4.Hampden-Sydney 73, 5.Randolph-Macon 64, 6.Bridgewater 49, 7. Shenandoah 47, 8. Guilford 42, 9. Virginia Wesleyan 29, 10. Ferrum 10, 11. Randolph 14.