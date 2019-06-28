Guilford's James Mishoe Named to All-Nicklaus Golf Team

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College rising senior James Mishoe earned one of 24 spots on the 2019 All-Nicklaus Team presented by Barbasol. The Golf Coaches Association of America released the team, which is comprised of 24 men's collegiate golfers from the five major college golf organizations: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

The All-Nicklaus Team was created in 2008 and is named for professional and college golf champion Jack Nicklaus. Mishoe joins Peter Latimer '10 (2010) and Noah Ratner '13 (2012) as Guilford's three students chosen to the All-Nicklaus Team.

Mishoe was one of three NCAA Division III students honored and joined on the team by Sam Broadhurst of Lincoln Memorial, Midland College's Callum Bruce, Leon D'Souza of South Mountain, Georgia Southern's Steven Fisk, Jorge Garcia of Barry, Hope's Josh Gibson, Will Gordon of Vanderbilt, Nova Southeastern's Juan Jose Guerra, Cole Hammer of Texas, Oklahoma State's Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, Coastal Georgia's Mark David Johnson and Eli Scott, Huntingdon's Drew Mathers, Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas of Keiser, Collin Morikawa of California, Clemson's Bryson Nimmer, Caleb O'Toole of Central Alabama, Florida State's John Pak, Justin Suh of Southern California, Mississippi Gulf Coast's Brice Wilkinson, and Arizona State's Chun An Yu.

Mishoe was named an NCAA Division III PING First-Team All-American at the conclusion of the Division III Men's Golf Championships in Nicholasville, Kentucky, where Guilford finished third. A Second Team PING All-American in 2018, he spent most of the spring ranked first in the Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings before landing third in the final listing. The Barbasol/Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year finalist led Guilford with a school-record 71.28 stroke average in 29 rounds. The 2019 PING All-South Region pick had 15 subpar rounds and five even-par rounds. Mishoe captured the 2018-19 ODAC Golfer of the Year Award and was a four-time ODAC Player of the Week this year.

Mishoe won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship in April in a one-hole playoff with 2018 Division III medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University. Mishoe, a two-time First Team All-ODAC selection, had Guilford's top result in 10 of 11 events, including the Division III Championships where he finished fifth. He clinched sixth place or higher in all 11 events this season with four second-place results.

Mishoe helped coach Adam Crawford's club place third at the 2019 Division III Championships, the Quakers' third-straight top-five national-tournament finish. Guilford gained the number-three spot in both the June 2 Golfstat.com Division III Rankings and the final 2018-19 Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll. The Quakers posted the second-lowest team scoring average (292.69) in school history and could return as many as seven letter winners in 2019-20, including Mishoe.