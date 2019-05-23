Guilford's James Mishoe Named First Team Golf All-American

James Mishoe '20 (Transylvania Sports Information)
May 23, 2019

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College junior James Mishoe earned NCAA Division III PING First-Team All-America recognition from the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) May 17. The announcement was made at the conclusion of the Division III Men's Golf Championships in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

A Second Team PING All-American in 2018, Mishoe spent most of the spring ranked first in the Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings before settling to third in the final listing. The Barbasol/Jack Nicklaus Division III Player of the Year finalist led Guilford with a school-record 71.28 stroke average in 29 rounds. A 2019 PING All-South Region pick, he had 15 subpar rounds and five even-par rounds. Mishoe captured the 2018-19 ODAC Golfer of the Year Award and was a four-time ODAC Player of the Week this year.

Mishoe won the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship last month in a one-hole playoff with 2018 Division III medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee University, also a 2019 First Team All-American and Nicklaus Award finalist. Mishoe, a two-time First Team All-ODAC selection, had Guilford's top result in 10 of 11 events, including the Division III Championships where he finished fifth. He clinched sixth place or higher in all 11 events this season with four second-place results.

Mishoe helped coach Adam Crawford's club place third at the 2019 Division III Championships, the Quakers' third-straight top-five national-tournament finish. Guilford gained the number-three spot in the May 22 Golfstat.com Division III Rankings and was sixth in the most recent the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll. The Quakers posted the second-lowest team scoring average (292.69) in school history and could return as many as seven letter winners in 2019-20, including Mishoe.

