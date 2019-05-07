Quakers Earn Bid to NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships

* - tournament shortened by weather m/c - missed cut

GUILFORD IN THE POSTSEASON: As seen by their NCAA Championships experience, the Quakers are no strangers to postseason competition. Guilford ranked among the elite NAIA men's golf programs during its affiliation with the organization and won the 1989 NAIA national championship.

Guilford golfers have qualified for national playoff competition 35 times in the last 43 years. The Quakers recorded top-six finishes in 10 NAIA National Tournaments from 1979-1990, including runner-up performances in 1985, 1986 and 1987. Guilford placed second in the 2017 NCAA Division III Championships by two shots to Wittenberg University. The Quakers were runners up at the 2010 Division III Championships by one stroke to Methodist University and second in the 2001 Championships by one stroke to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

GUILFORD'S LINEUP

Name (Class, Hometown) Rounds Avg. Low Round Best Finish (Score), Tournament, Dates Josh Hill (Sr., Superior, Colo.) 25 72.68 67 1st (67), Greene Turtle Invitational, 9/10 Louis Lambert (So., Charlotte, N.C.) 15 75.87 68 T2nd (140), O'Briant-Jensen Mem., 10/22-23 Jack Lee (So., Overland Park, Kan.) 18 74.50 70 T5th (70), Greene Turtle Invitational, 9/10 5th (143), O'Briant-Jensen Mem., 10/22-23 T5th (223), ODAC Championships, 4/28-30 Addison Manring (So., Stoneville, N.C.) 12 76.33 71 T8th (145), O'Briant-Jensen Mem., 10/22-23 James Mishoe (Jr., Cary, N.C.) 25 71.00 67 1st (214), ODAC Championships, 4/28-30

QUAKER NOTES: The Quakers are ranked sixth in Golfstat.com's May 1 Division III Team Rankings with a 281-6 comparative record, including a 14-5 mark against top-25 clubs. Emory University is ranked first... Guilford's 292.28 team stroke average stands second in school history, less than one stroke per round better than the current record of 292.19 set by last year's unit... the Quakers are ranked sixth in the May 3 Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll.

LAST TIME OUT: Guilford finished second at the 12-team ODAC Championships April 28-30 at the Bryan Park Champions Course in Greensboro. Washington and Lee University overcame a nine-stroke deficit to the Quakers after 18 holes to win the 54-hole event with a three-day 870. The Generals shot six-under-par 282 in the final round to erase Guilford's five-stroke, 36-hole lead. The Quakers shot 292-291-294-877 in their sixth top-three finish of the year. Guilford has placed sixth or higher in all 10 events this year.

Junior James Mishoe captured his first ODAC medalist honor in a one-hole playoff with Washington and Lee' Brian Peccie, the defending NCAA Division III medalist. Mishoe became the Quakers' 16th ODAC Tournament winner by shooting two-under 70-73-71-214. Guilford's Josh Hill , the 2017 ODAC Tournament medalist, was one stroke off the lead in second place with a 74-68-73-215. He joined Mishoe and fifth-place finisher Jack Lee (71-78-74-223, T5th) on the all-tournament team. Guilford sophomore Addison Manring , the 2018 ODAC medalist, shot 77-74-77-224 and shared 13th place.

HEAD COACH ADAM CRAWFORD: Adam Crawford was named the Quakers' head men's golf coach in August 2018. He arrived after holding a similar position at Old Dominion Athletic Conference-rival Ferrum College. Crawford led the Panthers from 2010-18 and compiled a 474-416-6 record. Under his guidance, Ferrum rose more than 100 spots in the Golfstat.com NCAA Division III statistical rankings. The Panthers won seven tournaments in his tenure after collecting 11 in program's prior 21 years.

Under Crawford's tutelage, Ferrum produced two Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) All-Americans, one GCAA All-America Scholar, one VaSID All-State honoree, and four All-USA South Athletic Conference performers, including the school's first four-time honoree. His students earned five medalist honors in his seven seasons. Crawford also had 10 academic all-conference selections.

The 2017-18 year was Crawford's finest coaching the Panthers. The team produced several statistical school records, including team stroke average; individual stroke average (Lance Keiser); 18-hole individual 64 (-8) and 36 hole-individual 132 (-12). Keiser set the individual marks and was named first-team all-conference, all-region, and an honorable mention All-American. He was one of six individuals selected to compete in the 2018 Division III Championships.

Crawford graduated magna cum laude from Ferrum in 2007 with a sport management degree. He lettered four years for the Panthers' golf team, earned academic all-conference honors all four years, and earned a spot on the USA South's 50th Anniversary Team.

Crawford holds a Class A membership from the Professional Golf Association (PGA) and completed its PGA PGM course in just two years. He is a member of the GCAA, the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA), and is registered at level one with Titlist Performance Institute.

Prior to joining Ferrum, Crawford was an assistant golf professional for the Auburn Hills Golf Club in Riner, Virginia, from 2007 to 2010.

STUDENT PROFILES

Louis Lambert (So., Charlotte, N.C.) - 75.87 stroke average in 15 rounds stands fifth on the team... has two subpar rounds... ranks 146th in the 2018-19 Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings… has three top-16 finishes in seven events... two-time All-ODAC honoree (3rd Team in 2019, 2nd Team in 2018)... shared ODAC Golfer of the Week honors after a second-place finish at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial (72-68-140) in October... shot a career-low 68 at the O'Briant-Jensen... placed ninth at Wynlakes Invitational... 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year... his father, Chris Lambert '85, played basketball at Guilford and was an NAIA Academic All-American.

NCAA Division III Championships Results: first appearance

NCAA Division III Championships Results: first appearance

Jack Lee (So., Overland Park, Kan.) - 74.50 average in 18 rounds ranks third on the team and eighth in the ODAC… ranks 70th in the 2018-19 Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings… has two subpar rounds and two even-par rounds… fired a career-low 70 in the first round of the season to share fifth place at the Greene Turtle Invitational... also shot 70 last month at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational, which helped him share 12th place (219) in the 54-hole event... earned All-ODAC Tournament recognition with a fifth-place finish (71-78-74-223)... also placed fifth playing as an individual at the O'Briant Jensen-Memorial (71-72-143).

NCAA Division III Championships Results: first appearance

NCAA Division III Championships Results: first appearance

Josh Hill (Sr., Superior, Colo.) - 72.68 average in a team-high 25 rounds ranks second on the team, third among ODAC leaders, and fourth in school history… has eight subpar rounds and three even-par rounds... ranks 14th in the 2018-19 Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings… has eight top-16 finishes, including three top-six performances... 2017-18 PING Third Team All-American... 2016-17 PING honorable mention All-American... three-time First Team All-ODAC honoree... claimed his third college medalist honor by winning the rain-shortened Greene Turtle Invitational September 10 in Front Royal, Virginia... shot 70 (-3) for the win... took third at the 2019 ODAC Championships by shooting one-under-par 215 over 54 holes... placed 26th at the 2016 Colorado Amateur.

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2017 (294, 12th), 2018 (293, T18th).

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2017 (294, 12th), 2018 (293, T18th).

Addison Manring (So., Stoneville, N.C.) - Averages 76.33 strokes in 12 rounds, which ranks seventh on the team and 20th in the ODAC… had one subpar round, a one-under 71 at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial where he placed a season-high eighth with a 71-74-145... shared 13th place at the 2019 ODAC Championships with a 54-hole 228... shot 73-68-71-212 (-4) for his first college medalist honor at the 2018 ODAC Championships.

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2018 (309, T79th).

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2018 (309, T79th).

James Mishoe (Jr., Cary, N.C.) - league-leading 71.00 stroke average in team-high 25 rounds ranks first in school history... ranked first in the 2018-19 Golfstat.com Division III Player Rankings for most of the spring… had 15 subpar rounds and three even-par rounds... won the ODAC Championship in a one-hole playoff over defending Division III medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee... shot 70-73-71-214 (-2) for his second career medalist honor... 2018-19 ODAC Golfer of the Year... four-time ODAC Player of the Week in 2018-19... two-time First Team All-ODAC... had Guilford's top result in nine of 10 events... finished sixth or higher in all 10 events with four second-place finishes... set Guilford's single-season stroke average record (72.43) in 14 rounds last season... transferred to Guilford in January 2018... played the 2015-16 season at NCAA Division I University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2018 (294, T24).

NCAA Division III Championships Results: 2018 (294, T24).