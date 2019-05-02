James Mishoe Named ODAC Golfer of the Year; Five Quakers Earn All-ODAC Honors

James Mishoe '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
James Mishoe '20 (John Bell, Touch A Life Photography)
May 02, 2019

FOREST, Va. – Guilford College's James Mishoe earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men's Golf Player of the Year Award Thursday. Guilford students have won the honor 16 times, most recently by Drew Thompson '15 in 2015.

Senior Josh Hill joined Mishoe as Guilford's representatives on the First Team All-ODAC Team. Sophomore Jack Lee was a second-team selection. The Quakers' Kell Graham and Louis Lambert received third-team honors.

Mishoe, Golfstat.com's top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer as of May 1, captured his first tournament of the season Tuesday by winning a one-hole playoff at the ODAC Championships. He shot 70-73-71-214 in his 10th top-six finish in as many events. A four-time winner of the ODAC Player of the Week Award this season, Mishoe also has four runner-up tournament finishes and a team-high 15 sub-par rounds. His league-best 71.12 stroke average in 25 rounds is the lowest in school history. Mishoe shot a career-low 67 at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial in October, which led to a second-place individual finish and the Quakers' lone team title this year. His six-under-par 207 at the Golfweek D3 Invitational October 14-16 is the fourth-best 54-hole score in school history.

Hill becomes the Quakers' 11th three-time First Team All-ODAC player in school history and the first since Ty Palmer '16. Hill stands 14th in the Division III Golfstat.com rankings and boasts a 72.68 stroke average in 25 rounds that stands third in the league. Hill won the season-opening Greene Turtle Invitational, his third college medalist honor and one of his eight top-16 finishes this season. His three-under-par 67 at the Greene Turtle marks his low round of the year and is one of nine sub-par rounds in 2018-19.  Hill placed third at the ODAC Tournament by one stroke where he posted one of his eight sub-par rounds this year.

Lee earned his first all-league commendation after posting the team's third-best stroke average, a career-low 74.50 in 18 rounds. He is ranked 70th by Golfstat.com and has three top-five efforts this season. Lee's even-par 70 earned fifth place in the season-opening Greene Turtle Invitational. Playing as an individual, he shot a one-over 143 at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial. Lee earned All-ODAC Tournament recognition with a fifth-place performance at the league championships where he shot 71-78-74-223. Lee carded his second 70 of the season at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational where he placed 12th in a strong field with a 54-hole 219.

Graham collected his first All-ODAC honor with a 75.53 stroke average in 19 rounds. He shot a season-low 70 (-1) at the Gordin Collegiate Classic where he finished in a 12th-place tie with a 54-hole 216.  Graham shared 13th place at the O'Briant-Jensen with a two-day 147 that included one of his three even-par rounds of the year. He is ranked 150 by Golfstat.com.

Lambert, the 2018 ODAC Rookie of the Year, earned his second all-league commendation. He ranks fifth on the team with a 75.87 stroke average in 15 rounds and sits 146th in the Golfstat.com ratings. Lambert had two sub-par scores, including a career-low 68 at the O'Briant-Jensen where he shared second place with a two-under 140. His 71 helped him share ninth place at the Wynlakes Invitational April 1-2. Lambert finished in a share of 16th place at the ODAC Tournament with a 78-76-76-230.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers placed second at the ODAC Championships and are ranked sixth in the Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll. Guilford has finished no lower than sixth in 10 tournaments with wins in the Greene Turtle Invitational and O'Briant-Jensen Memorial. The team hopes for an at-large bid to the NCAA Championships May 14-17 in Kentucky. The 42-team field will be revealed on May 6 at 4:00 p.m. on www.ncaa.com.

James Mishoe Named ODAC Golfer of the Year; Five Quakers Earn All-ODAC Honors
May 2, 2019 James Mishoe Named ODAC Golfer of the Year; Five Quakers Earn All-ODAC Honors
Mishoe Wins ODAC Golf Title in Playoff; Quakers Finish Second
April 30, 2019 Mishoe Wins ODAC Golf Title in Playoff; Quakers Finish Second
Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships
April 29, 2019 Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships
Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
April 28, 2019 Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
April 22, 2019 Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
April 21, 2019 Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
April 20, 2019 Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
April 2, 2019 Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
April 1, 2019 Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
March 17, 2019 Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
March 16, 2019 Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
March 15, 2019 Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 5, 2019 Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 4, 2019 Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
November 16, 2018 Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
October 29, 2018 Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
October 23, 2018 Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
October 22, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 22, 2018 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach