Mishoe Wins ODAC Golf Title in Playoff; Quakers Finish Second

James Mishoe '20 Sinks A Winning Putt (Katy Holt '19 photo)
James Mishoe '20 Sinks A Winning Putt (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Apr 30, 2019

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Guilford College James Mishoe won medalist honors on a one-hole playoff at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golf Championships Tuesday.

Mishoe's first tournament win of the season helped Guilford take second in the 12-team field, which completed 54 holes on the Bryan Park Champions Course. The 10th-ranked Generals rallied from a five-stroke deficit to shoot a six-under 282 under warm and sunny conditions on the par-72, 6.895-yard course in northeast Guilford County. Washington and Lee shot 870 (+6) for the tournament, seven shots better than the defending champion Quakers, who shot 292-291-294-877.

Mishoe, NCAA Division III's top-ranked golfer according to Golfstat.com, had finished second in four tournaments this year. He was locked in a battle with teammate Josh Hill and defending Division III Tournament medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee for top honors entering Tuesday's final holes. Peccie eagled the par-four 16th hole to take the lead, but gave one of the strokes back with a bogey on 17. Hill, the 36-hole leader, made the turn even, but bogeys on three of the next five holes left him three over after 15 holes. Mishoe was even after 17 holes, but birdied 18 to force a playoff with Peccie.

The juniors retreated to the par-4 18th hole where Mishoe got on the green in two shots, but Peccie in three. Both players had six- to eight-foot putts. Peccie needed three putts and took a double-bogey six while Mishoe two-putted for a par and the title.

The Generals clinched the title Tuesday with a consistent round that yielded Peccie's eagle, 16 birdies, and 10 bogeys. Robert Quinilty posted the tourney's low round with a five-under 67 that moved him from 18th into fifth place with a 54-hole 223. He made five birdies, three over the last four holes. Boyd Peete wrapped up a fourth-place finish with a two-under 70 for a three-day, even-par 216. Rookie Austin Sharrett's two-over 74 marked the Generals' fourth score and helped him garner all-tourney honors with a fifth-place 223.

Hill's 73 gave him a three-day 215, good for third place in the 60-man field. Sophomore Jack Lee closed his first ODAC Tournament with four birdies in a round of 74. He shared fifth place and earned all-tournament recognition with a 71-78-74-223. Sophomore Louis Lambert's 76 marked Guilford's fourth score. He finished tied for 16th with a 36-hole 230. Defending tournament champ Addison Manring shot 77 Tuesday and finished in a 13th-place tie at 77-74-77-228.

Hampden-Sydney College, ranked 14th in the latest Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll, placed a distant third after shooting 306-300-300-906. The Tigers' Allen Smith shot 79-74-71-224, which ranked eighth in the field and was the top score by someone not on Washington and Lee or Guilford.

While Washington and Lee earned the ODAC's automatic bid to the NCAA Championships field, coach Adam Crawford's Quakers await a possible at-large bid to the 43-team field. The tournament field will be announced May 6 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

Mishoe Wins ODAC Golf Title in Playoff; Quakers Finish Second
April 30, 2019 Mishoe Wins ODAC Golf Title in Playoff; Quakers Finish Second
Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships
April 29, 2019 Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships
Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
April 28, 2019 Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
April 22, 2019 Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
April 21, 2019 Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
April 20, 2019 Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
April 2, 2019 Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
April 1, 2019 Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
March 17, 2019 Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
March 16, 2019 Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
March 15, 2019 Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 5, 2019 Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 4, 2019 Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
November 16, 2018 Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
October 29, 2018 Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
October 23, 2018 Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
October 22, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 22, 2018 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach