Guilford Maintains Leads at ODAC Men's Golf Championships

Josh Hill '19 (Sideline Media Productions photo)
Apr 29, 2019

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Guilford College's Josh Hill shot a tournament-low four-under-par 68 in Monday's second round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golf Championships. The senior moved into first place in the 60-man field playing the par-72, 6,895-yard Bryan Park Champions Course in northeast Guilford County.

Hill helped the sixth-ranked Quakers maintain a five-stroke lead in the 12-team field entering Tuesday's final round. Sparked by a 68 from defending NCAA Division III national medalist Brian Peccie, 10th-ranked Washington and Lee University delivered the tourney's low round (287) and trimmed the Quakers' first-round lead by four strokes. Hampden-Sydney College shot 300 to move into third place, 18 strokes behind Washington and Lee and 23 shots behind Guilford.

Hill, ranked 17th in the Golfstat.com NCAA Division III individual rankings, carded his lowest round of the spring. He had five birdies and 12 pars through 17 holes before finishing with a bogey on the par-four 18th hole. Hill's two-round total of 142 is one shot better than Peccie and Guilford junior James Mishoe. Mishoe, the first-round leader after shooting a two-under 70 Sunday, made a double-bogey on 18 to finish with a one-over 143. The nation's top-ranked Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, Mishoe got hot in the middle of his round and played holes five through 14 at four-under-par.

Defending tournament medalist Addison Manring bounced back from an opening-day 78 with a steady 74 Monday. The Guilford sophomore had three birdies on the day, two on the challenging back nine. He moved up into a share of ninth place on the individual leaderboard at 152.

The Quakers' Louis Lambert eagled the par-four, 390-yard 10th hole in his round of 76, Guilford's fourth score. Guilford's Jack Lee shot 78, seven shots more than Sunday's opening-round 71, but he remains in all-tournament contention at sixth place at 149.

Peccie's 68 led the Generals in the tournament's best round. He played a bogey-free round with birdies on the first, fourth, 11th, and 15th holes. Austin Sharrett played the back nine at three-under par in his round of 72, which helped him climb six places into a share of sixth place. Teammate Sean Puleo contributed a 73 Monday and Boyd Peete carded a 74, which gives him a two-day score of 146, good for fourth place among individuals.

Hampden-Sydney, ranked 14th by Golfstat.com, got 74s from Adam Hade and Allen Smith in Monday's round of 300. Monday's 300 helped the Tigers move past Randolph-Macon College into third place with a 36-hole total of 606.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Crawford, Guilford has won six of the last seven ODAC Championships and owns a league-record 17 titles. The 54-hole tournament continues with Tuesday's final round. Guilford, Washington and Lee, and Hampden-Sydney tee off Tuesday beginning at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday's first teams go off at 8:00 a.m.

