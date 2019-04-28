Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships

James Mishoe '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
James Mishoe '20 (Shannon Petsch '19 photo)
Apr 28, 2019

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Defending tournament champion Guilford College shot 292 Sunday to take the first-round lead at the 54-hole Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. The top-ranked Quakers have a nine-shot edge over Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee University, which share second place after opening-round scores of 301.

The Quakers' James Mishoe leads the 60-man field after firing a two-under-par 70 on the sun-splashed par-72, 6,895-yard Bryan Park Champions Course. He has a one-stroke edge over teammate Jack Lee, who turned in a one-under 71 in his ODAC Championships debut.

Guilford, ranked sixth in the current Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Top 25 and the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, got off to an excellent start. The Quakers were four-under through six holes and two-under after the first nine holes. After getting back down to four-under through 12, the course stiffened as the Quakers played holes 13-18 at six-over.

Mishoe showed why he has been Golfstat.com's top-ranked Division III golfer for most of the spring. Despite a double-bogey on the par-four second hole, the Quakers' junior responded with a birdie on the par-five third hole and another on hole five to get back even. He parred 11 of his final 13 holes with birdies on 10 and 15. His round of 70 marked his team-leading 13th sub-par round of the season.

Lee, a sophomore playing in his first ODAC tourney, birdied three of the first four holes and finished with five birdies, second only to Washington and Lee's Boyd Peete (6). Lee gave a couple of shots back with bogeys at five and seven, but dropped back down to -3 with birdies at 11 and 13. Bogeys on 15 and 18 left him at 71, matching the third-lowest round of his brief college career.

Quakers' senior Josh Hill, ranked 17th by Golfstat.com, was one-under through 11, but played the next two holes at three over before making five-straight pars to finish the round. He holds a share of sixth place at 74, three better than teammate Addison Manring, the defending tournament medalist who shot 77 and shares 14th place. Guilford sophomore Louis Lambert carded a 78 in his ODAC Tournament debut.

Peete's six birdies contributed to his even-par 72, which led Washington and Lee and shares third place among individuals. The Generals got a 75 from defending NCAA Division III Championships medalist Brian Peccie, which shares ninth place. Robert Quintilly and Austin Sharrett both shot 77 for Washington and Lee, ranked 10th by Golfstat.com.

Randolph-Macon, ranked 81st by Golfstat.com, matched Washington and Lee's 301 and shares the second spot. Alex Nelson and Ryan Fernandez both shot 74 to lead the Yellow Jackets and share sixth place among individuals. Trey Razetti (75) and Chase Childers (78) both had eagles Sunday and rounded out Randolph-Macon's scorers.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Crawford, Guilford has won six of the last seven ODAC Championships and owns a league-record 17 titles. The 54-hole tournament continues with Monday's second round. Guilford, Randolph-Macon, and Washington and Lee tee Monday off beginning at 10:15 a.m. Monday's first teams go off at 8:00 a.m.

Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
April 28, 2019 Guilford Golfers Start Strong at ODAC Championships
Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
April 25, 2019 Top Student-Athletes Honored at 2019 Quakies Awards
Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
April 22, 2019 Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award
Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
April 21, 2019 Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational
Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
April 20, 2019 Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite
Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
April 2, 2019 Quakers Place Third at Wynlakes Intercollegiate Golf Tournament
Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
April 1, 2019 Guilford Golfers Second After First Round of Wynlakes Intercollegiate
Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
March 17, 2019 Guilford Men's Golfers, James Mishoe Finish Sixth at Jekyll Island Collegiate
Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
March 16, 2019 Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
March 15, 2019 Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 5, 2019 Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 4, 2019 Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
November 16, 2018 Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
October 29, 2018 Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
October 23, 2018 Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
October 22, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 22, 2018 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach