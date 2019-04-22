Quakers' James Mishoe Earns Fourth Career ODAC Golfer of the Week Award

FOREST, Va.- Guilford College's James Mishoe collected the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award on Monday. The announcement marks the junior's third weekly honor this year and the fourth of his career.

Mishoe shot one-over par 214 (71-72-71) at the 54-hole Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational this past weekend to place second in the 82-man field. Mishoe's play helped the Quakers to a third-place finish in the 14-team event.

Mishoe leads Guilford with a 70.95 stroke average in 22 rounds. He has 13 subpar rounds and three even-par rounds on the year. Mishoe has finished sixth or better in all nine events this season, including four second-place finishes. He is currently the top-ranked NCAA Division III men's golfer according to Golfstat.com.

The Quakers are back in action April 28-30 at the ODAC Championships at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Guilford is the defending tournament champion.