Mishoe Second, Guilford Third at Discover DeKalb Emory Golf Invitational

James Mishoe '20 placed second at the 2019 Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational. (Adam Crawford photo)
James Mishoe '20 placed second at the 2019 Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational. (Adam Crawford photo)
Apr 21, 2019

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Guilford College junior James Mishoe shot 71-72-71-214 and finished in a second-place tie at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational Sunday. Mishoe helped the Quakers place third in the 14-team field with a 54-total of 880.

Huntingdon College's Stephen Shephard won medalist honors and helped his second-ranked Hawks to the team crown by 13 strokes over top-ranked tournament host Emory University. Shephard shot an even-par 71 in Sunday's final round on the sun-splashed 6,535-yard Smoke Rise Country Club layout. He shot 71-69-71-211 over the two days and won by three strokes over Mishoe (71-72-71-214) and Oglethorpe University's James Arnett (73-71-70-214).

Huntingdon's Mark Connelly also shot 71 Sunday and finished in a share of fourth place at 215. The Hawks' Henry Gee carded a final-round 69 that lifted him into a share of eighth place in the 82-man field. Huntingdon's four scorers played the back nine at 5-under par Sunday to finish with a 287, which matched the tournament's lowest team score. Huntingdon is ranked second in this week's Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Top 25 Rankings.

Emory's B team shot a 290 Sunday and placed fourth at 884, two strokes ahead of St. John's (Minn.) University.

Mishoe, the top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, started the day in a share of third place and made the turn at one-under thanks to birdies on the first and eighth holes. He started the back nine with a birdie on the par-five 10th hole but gave one stroke back with a bogey five on 12. Mishoe ran into trouble two holes later where he took a double-bogey five, but recovered to birdie 16 and par the final two holes for an even-par round of 71.

The sixth-ranked Quakers got a one-under 70 from Jack Lee in just his third round of the spring. The sophomore caught fire down the stretch with three birdies and a par over his final five holes Sunday. He climbed 12 spots up the leaderboard to finish in a share of 12th place at 219. First-round leader Josh Hill was one stroke behind in 14th place after shooting 69-77-74-220. Louis Lambert delivered Guilford's fourth score Sunday, a 77, and placed 37th with a 74-76-77-227. The Quakers' Kell Graham finished in a tie for 63rd place with an 82-78-78-238. Addison Manring played as an individual and came home 24th with a 74-76-74-224.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers are back in action April 28-30 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships at Bryan Park in Browns Summit, North Carolina. Guilford is the defending tournament champion.

