Guilford Golfers and James Mishoe Sit Third After 36 Holes at Discover DeKalb Emory Invite

James Mishoe '20 (Photo by John Bell)
Apr 20, 2019

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. – Huntingdon College's men's golf team shot matching rounds of five-over-par 289 Saturday to take a three-stroke lead at the Discover DeKalb Emory Invitational.

The Hawks, ranked second in the current Golfstat.com Top 25 NCAA Division III Rankings, lead top-rated and tournament host Emory University, which shot 294-287-581 Saturday on the par-71, 6,535-yard Smoke Rise Country Club layout. Guilford College, sixth in the Golfstat rankings, shot 287-301-588 and holds third place in the 14-team field. The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire (305-287-592) and St. John's University (Minn.) (301-191-592) share fourth place.

Huntingdon's Stephen Shephard shot 71-69-140 to take a two-stroke edge over Emory's Eric Yiu (70-72-142) after 36 holes. Guilford's James Mishoe (71-72-143), the top-ranked golfer in Division III according to Golfstat.com, headlines a three-way tie for third place with Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Alex Rogan (72-71-143) and St. John's Matt Wahl (70-73-143).

Guilford's Josh Hill shot one of the day's second-lowest rounds, a two-under 69, in Saturday's first 18 holes, but stumbled to a 77 in the second round. He holds a share of 12th place at 146. Sophomore Jack Lee made his spring debut with counting rounds of 73 and 76 and is tied for 23rd place at 149. Classmate Louis Lambert is one stroke behind in a share of 29th place after rounds of 74-76-150. Guilford's Kell Graham shot 82-78-160 and is tied for 65th.

Guilford's Addison Manring is playing as an individual and shot 74-76-150, tops among the 12 individuals in the field.

The annual spring tournament features seven teams ranked 21st or higher by Golfstat.com. St. John's is ranked 16th, Greensboro College is ranked 17th, and LaGrange College is ranked 18th. The tournament concludes with 18 holes Sunday.

