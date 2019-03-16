Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place

James Mishoe '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
James Mishoe '20 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Mar 16, 2019

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Top-ranked Emory University shot a five-under 283 in Saturday's second round of the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational to open a three-shot lead after 36 holes. The Eagles shot the tournament's lowest round on the par-72, 6,700-yard Pine Lakes layout at the Jekyll Island Resort. Illinois Wesleyan University and Huntingdon College share second place at 575.

The 54-hole tournament features 13 of the top-20 teams in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Head-to-Head Rankings.

Guilford College, ranked ninth by Golfstat.com, shot 292 Saturday and dropped one spot into 13th place in the 30-team field at 589.

Huntingdon's Drew Mathers fired a three-under 68 Saturday and takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday's final round with a seven-under total of 137. North Carolina Wesleyan College's Mariano Silvestri and Huntingdon's Stephen Shephard sit one-shot off the pace at 138 in the 150-man field.

Guilford's James Mishoe, the top-ranked golfer according to the latest NCAA Division III Golfstat.com Rankings, is the Quakers' leader in a share of fifth place. Mishoe shot a two-under 70 Saturday and is three under for the tournament at 141. He rallied on the back nine after making the turn at one over. Mishoe birdied three of the last four holes for his second-straight sub-par round.

Quakers' teammate Josh Hill bogeyed the first hole but played the rest of the round at one-under par to finish with a 72. Hill shares 28th place with a 36-hole 145. Guilford's Kell Graham birdied 18 to finish with a round of 74 and enters Sunday's play in a share of 38th place at 147. Zachary Evens played the first six holes at two-over, but bogeys on 17 and 18 left him at 76, Guilford's fourth score of the round. Guilford's Louis Lambert shot his second round of 80.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers tee off their third and final round Sunday starting at 8:50 a.m.

Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
March 16, 2019 Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place
Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
March 15, 2019 Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island
Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 5, 2019 Guilford's Mishoe Places Second at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 4, 2019 Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
November 16, 2018 Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
October 29, 2018 Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
October 23, 2018 Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
October 22, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 22, 2018 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach