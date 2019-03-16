Guilford Enters Final Round at Jekyll Island in 13th Place

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Top-ranked Emory University shot a five-under 283 in Saturday's second round of the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational to open a three-shot lead after 36 holes. The Eagles shot the tournament's lowest round on the par-72, 6,700-yard Pine Lakes layout at the Jekyll Island Resort. Illinois Wesleyan University and Huntingdon College share second place at 575.

The 54-hole tournament features 13 of the top-20 teams in the latest Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Head-to-Head Rankings.

Guilford College, ranked ninth by Golfstat.com, shot 292 Saturday and dropped one spot into 13th place in the 30-team field at 589.

Huntingdon's Drew Mathers fired a three-under 68 Saturday and takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday's final round with a seven-under total of 137. North Carolina Wesleyan College's Mariano Silvestri and Huntingdon's Stephen Shephard sit one-shot off the pace at 138 in the 150-man field.

Guilford's James Mishoe, the top-ranked golfer according to the latest NCAA Division III Golfstat.com Rankings, is the Quakers' leader in a share of fifth place. Mishoe shot a two-under 70 Saturday and is three under for the tournament at 141. He rallied on the back nine after making the turn at one over. Mishoe birdied three of the last four holes for his second-straight sub-par round.

Quakers' teammate Josh Hill bogeyed the first hole but played the rest of the round at one-under par to finish with a 72. Hill shares 28th place with a 36-hole 145. Guilford's Kell Graham birdied 18 to finish with a round of 74 and enters Sunday's play in a share of 38th place at 147. Zachary Evens played the first six holes at two-over, but bogeys on 17 and 18 left him at 76, Guilford's fourth score of the round. Guilford's Louis Lambert shot his second round of 80.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers tee off their third and final round Sunday starting at 8:50 a.m.