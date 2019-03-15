Guilford Golfers 12th After 18 Holes at Jekyll Island

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. – Illinois Wesleyan University and LaGrange College share first place after Friday's first round of the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational after shooting even-par 288. Top-ranked Emory University sits just one stroke off the lead in the 30-team event, which features 13 of the top-20 teams in the current Golfstat.com Division III Head-to-Head Ratings.

Guilford College, ranked ninth by Golfstat.com, is part of a four-way share of 12th place at 297. The Quakers are tied with Berry College, defending national champion Methodist University, and the University of the South.

LaGrange's Sam Rogers and Ben Womack both played the par-72, 6,700-yard Pine Lakes Course layout at four-under 68. They share first place in the 150-man field with North Carolina Wesleyan College teammates Mariano Silvestri and Grady Anderson, who also carded 68s Friday.

Guilford's James Mishoe, the top-ranked NCAA Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, is part of a five-way share of 14th place after a one-under 71. Mishoe made the turn at one-under after opening with a birdie on the first hole. His volatile back nine included a birdied on 11 that got him two-under before going bogey-double-bogey on the 13th and 14th holes. He didn't stay in the black for long as his birdied the par-five, 520-yard 15th and the 485-yard, par-five 18th to finish at one-under.

Guilford's Josh Hill was one-under through 16 holes, but bogeys on 17 and 18 left him at one-over 73 and tied for 27th among individuals. Teammate Kell Graham's eagle on 18 dropped him to 73 and into a share of 27th place. Guilford's Louis Lambert and Zachary Evens both fired 80 Friday.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers resume play Saturday in the second round's final grouping beginning at 1:30 p.m. The tournament's third and final round is Sunday.