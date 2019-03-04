Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford College's men's golf team shot a 12-over-par 300 to finish fourth in Monday's opening round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic. Huntingdon College grabbed a two-shot lead in the 36-hole, 18-team tournament with an eight-over 296.

Methodist University and Hampden-Sydney College share second place after shooting 298 Monday. Greensboro College (301) trails the Quakers by a shot and holds fifth place.

Huntingdon's Henry Gee shot Monday's low score with a two-under 70 on the par-72, 7,084-yard layout nestled between the Little Back and Savannah Rivers near the South Carolina-Georgia line. He has a one-stroke margin over Hampden-Sydney's Bruce Shober, Washington and Lee University's Brian Peccie, and York (Pa.) College's Tyler Newton in the 90-student field.

Guilford senior Josh Hill carded an even-par 72 and sits fifth on the leaderboard. Birdies on the first and 10th holes put him at one-under before he bogeyed the par-3, 200-yard 17th hole. Teammate James Mishoe rallied with two birdies on the final seven holes and is tied for 12th at 74. Guilford's Kell Graham shot 76 (T28) and Louis Lambert turned in the Quakers' fourth score with a 78 that put him in 42nd place. Guilford junior Zachary Evens fired a 79 (T51) in his first round since returning from studying in Australia in the fall semester.

The tournament features nine squads ranked among the top-20 in the current Golfstat.com Division III Team Rankings, including top-ranked Emory University, third-ranked Huntingdon, and number-four Wittenberg University. Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers are rated ninth in the poll.

Tuesday's second and final round begins at 7:30 a.m.