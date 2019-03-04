Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic

Josh Hill '19 (Photo by John Bell)
Josh Hill '19 (Photo by John Bell)
Mar 04, 2019

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Guilford College's men's golf team shot a 12-over-par 300 to finish fourth in Monday's opening round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic. Huntingdon College grabbed a two-shot lead in the 36-hole, 18-team tournament with an eight-over 296.

Methodist University and Hampden-Sydney College share second place after shooting 298 Monday. Greensboro College (301) trails the Quakers by a shot and holds fifth place.

Huntingdon's Henry Gee shot Monday's low score with a two-under 70 on the par-72, 7,084-yard layout nestled between the Little Back and Savannah Rivers near the South Carolina-Georgia line. He has a one-stroke margin over Hampden-Sydney's Bruce Shober, Washington and Lee University's Brian Peccie, and York (Pa.) College's Tyler Newton in the 90-student field.

Guilford senior Josh Hill carded an even-par 72 and sits fifth on the leaderboard. Birdies on the first and 10th holes put him at one-under before he bogeyed the par-3, 200-yard 17th hole. Teammate James Mishoe rallied with two birdies on the final seven holes and is tied for 12th at 74. Guilford's Kell Graham shot 76 (T28) and Louis Lambert turned in the Quakers' fourth score with a 78 that put him in 42nd place. Guilford junior Zachary Evens fired a 79 (T51) in his first round since returning from studying in Australia in the fall semester.

The tournament features nine squads ranked among the top-20 in the current Golfstat.com Division III Team Rankings, including top-ranked Emory University, third-ranked Huntingdon, and number-four Wittenberg University. Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers are rated ninth in the poll.

Tuesday's second and final round begins at 7:30 a.m.

Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
March 4, 2019 Guilford Fourth After First Round of The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic
160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
January 16, 2019 160 Named to Guilford College Fall 2018 Student-Athlete Honor Roll
Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
November 16, 2018 Quakers Ranked Sixth in Final Fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll
Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
October 29, 2018 Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award
Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
October 23, 2018 Quakers Capture First O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Title Since 2011
Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
October 22, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Share Lead After 18 Holes of O'Briant-Jensen Memorial
Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
October 22, 2018 Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week
Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
October 16, 2018 Guilford's Mishoe Takes Second at Golfweek Fall Invitational
Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 15, 2018 Mishoe First, Guilford Fourth After 36 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
October 14, 2018 Quakers' Golfers Seventh After 18 Holes at Golfweek Invitational
James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
October 8, 2018 James Mishoe Earns ODAC Weekly Golf Award
Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
October 2, 2018 Guilford Golfers Third, James Mishoe Fourth at Prestigious Gordin Classic
Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
October 1, 2018 Guilford Holds Fifth After 36 Holes at Gordin Collegiate Classic
Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
September 28, 2018 Guilford ranks seventh in latest Bushnell/Golfweek poll
Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
September 18, 2018 Mishoe Earns All-Tourney Honors as Quakers Take Sixth at NCAA Preview
Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
September 17, 2018 Guilford Golfers Seventh After 36 Holes of NCAA Division III Preview Tournament
Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
September 10, 2018 Guilford Golfers Win Greene Turtle Invitational
Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach
August 27, 2018 Adam Crawford Tabbed as Guilford's Head Men's Golf Coach