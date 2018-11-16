Quakers rank sixth in final fall Bushnell/Golfweek Poll

Josh Hill '19 (Photo by Emily Heck '21)
Nov 16, 2018

NORMAN, Okla. – Guilford College's men's golf team is ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Division III Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches' Poll released Friday. The selections were made by Division III men's golf coaches in the Golf Coaches' Association of America. The Quakers finished sixth in consecutive rankings.

Emory University is ranked first for a third straight time, and unanimously earned all 16 first-place votes for the second straight ranking. Guilford's Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC)-rival Washington and Lee University dropped down one spot to ninth, and crosstown-rival Greensboro College fell three spots to 15th.

The Quakers took home first-place at the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial Tournament in their last fall outing October 23. It was their fourth time winning the event in school history and their first victory since 2011. The tournament featured six other ranked opponents.

Junior James Mishoe finished second individually with a two-under 73-67-140, which tied with sophomore teammate Louis Lambert's 72-68-140. Classmate Jack Lee finished fifth a one-over 72-71-143.

Mishoe and Lambert both received the ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week honor October 29. Mishoe leads the Quakers with a 70.50 stroke average in 12 rounds. He has eight subpar rounds on the year and five top-six finishes in five tournaments. He's currently ranked third on Golfstat.com's Division III national player rankings. Senior Josh Hill ranks 31st.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers will be back March 4-5, 2019, to play the Callaway Gardens Invitational in Georgia.

1

Emory (16)

400

1

2

Huntingdon

361

2

3

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

356

5

4

Illinois Wesleyan

355

3

5

Wittenberg

345

4

6

Guilford

295

6

7

Southwestern (TX)

292

9

8

Methodist

284

7

9

Washington & Lee

266

8

10

Redlands

256

15
