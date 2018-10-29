Guilford's Lambert and Mishoe Share ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week Award

Louis Lambert '21 (l), Jamies Mishoe '20 (r) (Katy Holt '19 photo)
Oct 29, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C. --- Guilford College junior James Mishoe and sophomore Louis Lambert shared the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award. For Mishoe Monday's announcement marks his third honor this season and the fourth of his career. Lambert's is a first-time winner of the league's weekly honor.

Mishoe and Lambert both shot two-under-par 140 at the 36-hole O'Briant-Jensen Memorial October 22-23 at the Sedgefield Golf and Country Club-Dye Course. The pair shared for second place in the 96-man field. Mishoe's four-under 67 in the second round marked the tournament's low 18-hole score. He parred 27 over the 36 holes played. In just his second fall tournament, Lambert also shot 140 (72-68). He had 10 birdies over the 36 holes, which was the second-highest total in the tournament. Mishoe and Lambert's play helped Guilford finish first among 18 teams, seven of whom were ranked among the top-25 in the Bushnell/Golfweek Division III Coaches' Poll. 

Mishoe leads the Quakers with a 70.50 stroke average in 12 rounds. He has eight subpar rounds on the year and five top-six finishes in five tournaments. Mishoe is ranked third in the October 23 Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Player Rankings. Lambert is third for the Quakers with a 74.60 stroke average in 5 rounds. He has one subpar round on the year and one top-six finish in two tournaments.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers will be back March 4-5, 2019, to play the Callaway Gardens Invitational in Georgia. 

