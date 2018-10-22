Guilford's James Mishoe Named ODAC Men's Golfer of the Week

James Mishoe '20 (Emily Heck '21 photo)
FOREST, Va. --- Guilford College junior James Mishoe earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) Men's Golfer of the Week Award for the second time this season and third time in his career Monday.  

Mishoe shot six-under-par 207 (70-68-69) at the 54-hole Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational October 14-16 at the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. He placed second in the 90-man field and shot under par in all three rounds on the par-71 Raven Course layout. Mishoe's play helped Guilford finish sixth among 18 teams, 11 of which are ranked among the top-25 in the current Coaches' Poll.  

Mishoe leads the Quakers with a 70.60 stroke average in 10 rounds. He has seven subpar rounds on the year and four top-six finishes in four tournaments. Mishoe is ranked ninth in the October 16 Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Player Ranking.

Coach Adam Crawford's Quakers close out the fall season and host the O'Briant-Jensen Memorial at the Sedgefield Golf and Country Club-Dye Course October 22-23.

